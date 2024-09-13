Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to fall and winter, often, especially in the morning, it can be so dark, cold and dreary that you don’t want to leave your bed — let alone get dressed. But you’re busy, we get it! You have to commute into the office or run the kids around to their extracurriculars, so there’s no time to let the cold weather blues get you down. One way to combat this sensation is to invest in a series of bright-colored fashion finds that can give you a little boost while starting — and enduring — your day!

From toasty sweaters to flowy trousers, there is a bright-colored fashion piece that will give you the serotonin boost you need on those impending dark, dreary days. Nevertheless, we rounded up 13 bright colors fashion finds for dark, cold days — read on to see our picks!

1. ’90s Style: This Fisoew striped pullover sweater will remind you of the ease and flash of the ’90s — just $40!

2. Fashionista Energy: We love this chouyatou color block hooded cardigan because it’s oversized and has an eye-catching pattern — just $37!

3. Color, Please: If you like bold punches of color, this Pink Queen cardigan is right up your alley — just $40!

4. Puffed Up: This Okiwam puff sleeve blouse is perfect for days in the office and nights on the town — just $26!

5. She Means Business: You can coordinate this Artfree blazer with trousers and heels for the perfect engaging office look — just $60!

6. Closet Staple: These Scoop wide leg satin pants will pair well with everything already in your closet — was $24, now just $9!

7. Ruffle Your Feathers: This Free Assembly ruffle neck midi dress is great for formal or informal events — just $34!

8. Shine Bright, Shine Far: This Scoop satin blazer is high shine to help you make a big statement — was $49, now just $23!

9. Flirty Synergy: This Julia Jordan midi sweater dress has short sleeves and is flowy enough to keep you feel comfy and warm on cold days — just $139!

10. Bloom! We can’t get over this Desigual sweater dress because of its fun floral print and long sleeves — just $229!

11. ’50s Elegance: This Eliza J sweater dress has a fit and flare silhouette and an intricate skirt pattern — just $148!

12. Ladies Who Lunch: Traditionally, tweed can age you a little, but this Endless Rose couclé sweater dress does the complete opposite — just $130!

13. Edgy Queen: This Alice + Olivia plaid miniskirt has a cute pleated fabric and uses tweed for extra edge — just $295!