When it comes to preparing your wardrobe for fall, the less you have to spend, the better. Whether you’re trying to prepare for early morning drop-offs at school or heading into the office, the right set of clothing — at the right price — can make all the difference — seriously!

From billowing sweaters to decadent skirts, Amazon’s sale section has plenty of styles on sale that we’re sure you’ll love! Nevertheless, we rounded up 13 fall fashion finds on sale now at Amazon — read on to see our picks!

1. Closet Staple: This Saodimallsu cap sleeve top is easy and warm — was $40, now just $35!

2. Crop it Up: This Gihuo cropped shacket pairs well with trousers and jeans — was $55, now just $24!

3. Edgy Girl: We can’t get over this Lillusroy bolero cardigan because it’s so fashion-forward and versatile — was $40, now just $25!

4. Twirl, Honey: This Sampeel babydoll sweater dress feels vintage but modern thanks to its soft fabric — was $40, now just $37!

5. Everyday Essential: You can wear this Trendy Queen oversized sweatshirt to run errands or lounge around the house — was $28, now just $22!

6. Comfy Cozy: These Automet wide leg sweatpants are great for busy days — and they’re so breathable — was $33, now just $25!

7. She Means Business: You can coordinate this Anrabess open front jacket with trousers and heels for the office or jeans and heels for a night out — was $56, now just $40!

8. Off The Shoulder Realness: This Lillusory oversized asymmetrical sweater is so easy and simple — was $56, now just $36!

9. Vintage Elegance: This Dokotoo corduroy shacket will keep you nice and toasty — was $51, now just $46!

10. Covered Up: If you like the seamlessness of a turtleneck, you’ll love this Trendy Queen turtleneck — was $20, now just $15!

11. Faux Real: This Automet oversized faux leather jacket has a ’90s feel but still feels current — was $50, now just $37!

12. Oversized Vibe: This Kirundo mock neck sweater works for formal or informal moments — was $45, now just $38!

13. Clueless Synergy: This Idealsanxun high waist plaid skirt is fun and flirty — was $40, now just $30!