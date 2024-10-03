13 Deals To Shop During the Tory Burch Fall Event

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Fall is here, and it’s time to shift around your handbags. Whether you’re heading into the office or need a spicy option to wear while hanging out with the girls, having a sleek handbag can pull your outfit together seamlessly. What’s more, Tory Burch is having a fall event that offers 25% off $200+ and 30% off $500. So, if we were you, we would start shopping!

From satchel bags to crossbody styles, there is a fall handbag silhouette on sale now at Tory Burch during the fall event that we’re sure you’ll love. Read on to see our picks!

1. Everyday Essential: This small Kira chevron flap bag is a versatile option that’s great for carrying everyday — was $528, now just $349!

2. She’s A Lady: This banana Mary Jane pump is sexy but also has a bit of refinement — was $358, now just $249!

3. Closet Staple: Flats are a year-round show silhouette every woman needs in their closet. The Georgia ballet flat is a sleek, neutral option that we’re sure you’ll love — was $248, now just $159!

4. Vacay Ready: This Ella printed tote bag is perfect for a beach trip — was $268, now just $189!

5. Lady Of Luxury: We love this Kira chevron tote because it’s classy but doesn’t take itself too seriously — was $628, now just $439!

6. Compact And Chic: This small Kira chevron camera bag is great for carrying all your essentials — was $358, now just $269!

7. Organized Queen: For the girl who likes to having everything organized and in order, this McGraw zip continental wallet will help you — was $198, now just $139!

8. ’60s vibes: This Georgia pump feels like a nostalgic option that exudes secretary vibes — but in a modern way — was $348, now just $239!

9. Quilted Elegance: This small Kira quilted satchel is a neutral alternative that’s cute enough for brunch or days in the office — was $648, now just $399!

10. Soft and Plush: If you like statement-making handbags, you’ll love this Ella chain soft tote — was $348, now just $199!

11. Sporty Casual: This Good Luck trainer will look adorable with skirts, trousers and jeans — was $278, now just $159!

12. On Trend: This Miller Bombé low heel sandal pairs wells with leggings, dress and skirts — was $298, now just $189!

13. Fashion-Forward Girlie: This mini Fleming soft denim crescent bag coordinates well with everything and she’s so chic — was $498, now just $369!