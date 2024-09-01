Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to getting dressed for fall, often, we reach for clothing that’s easy and doesn’t do too much. Whether you’re running errands or hanging with family, opting for warm, seamless pieces can help make the difference. What’s more, having easy, warm fall pants can take the guesswork out of getting dressed in the morning.

From cozy sweatpants to cargo pants, there is a fall pants style that will elevate your cold weather-approved aesthetic. So, we rounded up 13 easy, warm fall pants that are perfect for the upcoming cold weather months — read on to see our picks!

1. ’70s Vibes: These Sidefeel corduroy pants are versatile and so polished — just $39!

2. Lazy Daze: These Yovela high waisted sweatpants are baggy and come in 25 fun colors — was $46, now just $15!

3. She Means Business: These Acelitt drawstring pants has the cutest striped pattern that elevates them — just $30!

4. Boss and CEO: We love these Automet wide leg dress pants because you can pair them with heels or sandals effortlessly — just $37!

5. On Trend: These Dokotoo high waisted cargo pants have wide legs and come in 11 neutral colors — just $40!

6. Sporty Essence: If you want clothing that’s breathable but sophisticated, these Prettygarden stretchy trousers are right up your alley — just $33!

7. Crop It: These Scoop cropped lounge pants have a sleek scubaknit fabric for a flexible, sturdy option — just $10!

8. Hot Mama: We can’t get over these Scoop faux leather trousers because of their high waist and roomy fit — just $34!

9. Closet Staple: Everyone needs an efficient pair of leggings in their closet. These Time and Tru high-rise ankle knit leggings will make a great addition to your wardrobe — just $6!

10. On The Go: These Evaless jogger pants are laid-back and sporty — just $20!

11. Tied Up: You can throw on these Petal & Pup tie waist pants with a button down and heels for an office day outfit — just $69!

12. Flare Queen: This Billabong corduroy pants have wide legs for a vintage but on trend design — just $90!

13. Denim on Denim: These Free People wide leg jeans come in a versatile brown color for a pair of jeans that coordinate well with everything in your closet — just $128!