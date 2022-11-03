17 of the Most Flattering Fall Pants for 2022

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve been stocking up on sweaters, long-sleeve tops and hoodies non-stop for fall, but we tend to forget about pants. Suddenly we realize we have two pairs of jeans we like and maybe only one other pair of trousers we only wear to work. It’s time to change that!

Pants deserve more credit! Let’s try out some new materials, colors, patterns and silhouettes. The one thing we want them to have in common? A flattering fit. Shop below for 17 pairs of pants we love for fall 2022!

Jeans

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Can’t decide between skinny and wide leg? Shoot for somewhere in the middle with these iconic Levi’s Wedgie Straight Jeans!

2. We Also Love: If you do, however, love the more ’90s vibe of these Lee wide leg slouch jeans, then go for it. Tuck in your top for the most flattering effect!

3. We Can’t Forget: Been digging the return of flares? Get your retro fashion on with these VIPONES flare jeans!

Corduroy Pants

4. Our Absolute Favorite: We can’t get over how much we love the relaxed yet waist-cinching design of these Acelitt corduroy pants!

5. We Also Love: The wide-wale corduroy on these burnt orange BLANKNYC flare pants from Nordstrom creates an elongating look for the legs!

6. We Can’t Forget: It’s fitting that these Silver Jeans Co. corduroy trousers from Zappos have “Highly Desirable” in their name, as we wanted a pair the moment we saw them!

7. Bonus: We can’t get over how much we love the light green color of these Zaful pants. This pair will be a compliment magnet!

Joggers

8. Our Absolute Favorite: These Casia UGG knit joggers from Saks Fifth Avenue have that ultra-soft, pre-worn kind of feeling. Wear them for nap time or pair them with heeled booties for an elevated casual look!

9. We Also Love: You’ll reach for these Amazon Essentials stretchy joggers over and over again, whether you’re having a lazy Sunday or hanging out with friends!

10. We Can’t Forget: Who doesn’t love a little leopard print? Add fleece and we’re sold. That’s what you get with these Tek Gear joggers from Kohl’s!

11. Bonus: Yes, you can dress up joggers for a night out! You just need to grab a pair of these Liverpool Los Angeles faux-leather joggers from Nordstrom!

Patterned Pants

12. Our Absolute Favorite: We’re feeling very ’60s imagining ourselves in these funky SOLY HUX flares. They’re available in so many other patterns too!

13. We Also Love: We’re so into the two-tone pants trend, but this Wdirara pair takes it to the next level with a plaid print on one leg!

14. We Can’t Forget: Hop on the game-changing cargo pants trend with these green plaid ASOS Design straight leg cargo pants from Nordstrom!

Palazzo Pants

15. Our Absolute Favorite: Love a little (or a lot of) extra flow? Palazzo pants are the way to go. Shop these number one bestselling Arolina pants!

16. We Also Love: We love tiered skirts, so you know we’re all about the tiered style of these Laural palazzo pants!

17. We Can’t Forget: Bring on the pleats! These Wihion pants will have you feeling like a major fashionista (because you are)!

