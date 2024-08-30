Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Now that we’re shifting our gears into preparing for fall, it’s time to talk about acquiring effortless, chic fashion finds. Whether you’re looking for flowy dresses or structured outerwear, now is the time to get it all. What’s more, J.Crew is a great place to shop during Labor Day Weekend due to its current Long-Weekend sale taking place right now that offers 40% off sitewide.

From chic trousers to decadent jeans, J.Crew has something for every taste and aesthetic. We rounded up 13 chic fashion finds to shop during J.Crew’s Long-Weekend sale — read on to see our picks!

1. Airy Vibe: This Goldie top comes in satin for soft, easy option — was $98, now just $59!

2. Denim on Denim: We love these mid-rise straight jeans because they’re classic and versatile — was $148, now just $89!

3. Functional Queen: This denim utility dress has a billowing fit and chic outlining the adds a touch of sophistication to your look— was $178, now just $107!

4. Ladies Who Lunch: If you want to exude rich mom vibes effortlessly, this patch-pocket sweater lady jacket is right up your alley — was $178, now just $105!

5. Crop It: We cant get over this cropped icon trench coat because it’s so chic and effective — and pairs with everything — was $298, now just $179!

6. Closet Staple: This crewneck cardigan sweater will keep you warm on chilly days without causing you to overheat — was $90, now just $54!

7. Structured Elegance: For the girl who loves oversized pieces, this denim barn jacket has you covered — was $168, now just $100!

8. Flow On! This Maude dress is perfect for transitional weather days — it’s so flowy and ethereal — was $198, now just $119!

9. Everyday Essential: You can coordinate this crinkle chiffon smocked top with jeans and heels for a laid-back ensemble or with trousers for an elevated option — was $128, now just $77!