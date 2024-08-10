Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Although we’re deep into summer, there’s still time to acquire new pieces that can help you fare the weather better. Whether you run daily errands or want sleek pieces to wear while hanging with the girls without sweating bullets, acquiring summer-friendly pants is the way to go!

Whether you’re into structured jeans or palazzo pants, there is a breezy, summer-friendly pair of pants that will keep you feeling cool, calm and collected. We rounded up 13 flattering and easy summer pants that will prevent you from overheating — read on to see our picks!

1. Hipster Chic: The harem silhouette instantly transports Us to the 2010s, but these Laovanln linen harem pants have a cute print that makes them feel modern — just $34!

2. Denim on Denim: These Evaless jeans have light distressing for an edgy option — just $44!

3. Vintage Vibes: If you like nostalgic fashion pieces, these Allimy khaki pants are right up your alley. We love the high waist silhouette of this option — just $36!

4. Easy, Breezy: These Anrabess linen pants are a flowy, cute option you’ll want to live in for the rest of summer — was $50, now just $35!

5. Sporty Chic: If you like the flexibility of athleisure, these Promover wide leg yoga pants are right up your alley — just $35!

6. On Trend: These nayjury cargo capris are on trend thanks to their pockets — we love them because of their cut and height — just $28!

7. Intricate Queen: These Birw linen pants have intricate tie-up siding on the legs for extra flair and drama — just $34!

8. Bloom! We can’t get enough of these Btfbm wide leg pants because they’re so decadent and fun — was $36, now just $31!

9. Comfy Casual: These Larmliss capri pants have a high waist for a flattering but comfortable fit — just $20!

10. Elegance Only: We love these Grace Karin wide leg pants because of their sleek front legs and volume — obsessed — was $28, now just $22!

11. Closet Staple: These Evaless cargo palazzo pants are versatile and have cargo pockets to help you carry your essentials — just $34!

12. Vacay Energy: These Dokotoo wide leg pants have side slits and a raised pattern that adds a relaxed feel to them — just $29!

13. Classic Essence: These Valphsio wide leg jeans have the look and feel of traditional jeans without being too restrictive — just $46!