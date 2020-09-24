The 13 Most Flattering and Effective Butt-Lifting Jeans on Amazon Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We want to feel as confident as possible when we leave the house, which is why we’re always looking for the most flattering fashion around. Of course, that includes denim! But how exactly do we find the perfect pair of jeans? First, we look for great stretch that can hug our curves, and flattering cuts that will enhance our figures. It’s also a bonus if we score a pair that’s designed to lift and shape our backsides!

Online shopping can be overwhelming — we get it, so that’s why we rounded up 13 options that are making waves on Amazon. Each of these pairs is designed to make you feel fabulous, so look no further than these ultra-flattering finds!

This No. 1 Bestselling Pair

Over 4,000 shoppers have spoken, and they are so obsessed with these bestselling jeans!

Get the WallFlower Women’s Instastretch Luscious Curvy Bootcut Jeans for prices starting at just $25, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Customizable Pair

You can get score these jeans in a variety of lengths and shades to pick the pair that will fit you like a glove.

Get the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women’s Totally Shaping Pull-on Skinny Jeans for prices starting at just $22, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Ultra-Comfy Pair

Shoppers say that these are the comfiest shaping jeans ever, and we can’t wait to see for ourselves!

Get the Democracy Women’s Ab Solution Jegging for prices starting at just $38, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Fan-Favorite Pair

These are the ultimate butt-lifting jeans! They’re super high-waisted and accentuate your curves. Team them with a pump for a truly glamorous moment!

Get the Hybrid & Company Women Butt Lift 3 Button High Wide Waist Stretch Denim Skinny Jeans for prices starting at just $9, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Distressed Pair

Distressed denim is always in style, and these jeans are sure to turn heads.

Get the Blue Age Women’s Butt-Lifting Skinny Jeans for prices starting at just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Bootcut Pair

This pockets on these jeans are designed to accentuate your booty, and we adore the flare leg that completes the look!

Get the YMI Women’s Junior Wannabettabutt Mid-Rise Denim Bootcut Jeans for prices starting at just $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Super Stretchy Pair

Amazon shoppers are thrilled with the comfortable stretch in these jeans, and can’t believe how flattering they are!

Get the Blue Age Women’s Basic Skinny Jean for prices starting at just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Size-Inclusive Pair

These jeans are available in both regular and plus, and we appreciate when clothing accommodates different body types!

Get the Fashion2Love Junior/Plus Size Colombian Design Butt Lift Levanta Cola Skinny Jeans for prices starting at just $18, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Top-Selling Pair

These jeans are a major hit with Amazon shoppers because of how fitted they are. Chic!

Get the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women’s Totally Shaping Skinny Jeans for prices starting at just $21, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Skintight Pair

It doesn’t get skinnier than this pair of jeans — they will instantly shape you!

Get the Curvify Stretch Butt Lifting Skinny Jeans for $42, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Crisp White Pair

Wearing white after Labor Day has never been more appealing thanks to these mid-rise jeans.

Get the TwiinSisters Women’s Amazing Butt Lift Mid-Rise Stretch Denim Skinny Jeans for prices starting at just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Camo-Print Pair

If camo print is a neutral in your closet, these are a necessity.

Get the Lexi Women’s Super Comfy Stretch Denim Skinny Jeans for prices starting at just $23, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Mid-Rise Pair

These jeans were designed to enhance every single curve on your body. Their light wash goes with everything you own!

Get the Silver Jeans Co. Women’s Suki Curvy Fit Mid Rise Super Skinny Jean for prices starting at just $65, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 24, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out all of the women’s denim available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!