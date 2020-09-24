This Cozy Turtleneck Dress Will Keep You Warm and Stylish for Fall

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The fall season just kicked off, but before we know it, the leaves will start to change colors and the temperatures will drop! At the moment, we can still get away with wearing our summer dresses and light pullovers, but when it’s time to stow them in our closets until next year, we need cozy sweater dresses to get Us through the season in style.

Sweater dresses are simply the best. They manage to be completely comfortable, yet somehow not frumpy at all. The perfect example of a classic fall sweater dress is this option from luvamia! It was just released for the season, and we’re truly excited to add it to our wardrobe.

Get the luvamia Women’s Casual Turtleneck Knitted Sweater Dress for prices starting at $27, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 23, 2020, but are subject to change.



This simple dress is made from a super soft knit material that shoppers are obsessed with. It’s currently available in three neutral hues — black, khaki and light grey. Each pick has the same white grid checker-style pattern that’s understated — but still seriously fashion-forward. No matter what trends come and go, know that this dress will always be chic.

Also, this dress features a stunning loose collar that adds to its elegance. The turtleneck-style not only looks great, it provides much-needed warmth and texture to the overall ensemble. It can keep your neck warm and toasty, and will provide a little something extra on colder days. If it’s particularly frigid, you won’t have an issue throwing a scarf over it either!

Looking to make getting dressed a little easier? We are too, and are thrilled to report that this piece will layer perfectly underneath a jacket. The sleeves are fitted enough that any type of outerwear will work. It’s so versatile, but our top way to style this dress would be with a pair of ankle booties, a belt to cinch the waist, a cute newsboy cap and some sunnies! On a chilly day, a timeless trench will be the cherry on top. So glamorous!

