So, you’re taking a trip. Maybe you’re going somewhere special for a weekend anniversary celebration with your boo or maybe you’re taking a business trip to Boston. Either way, there’s a time and place for carry-ons! Packing in a carry-on bag requires prioritization (and some self-reflection) — what will you actually use on the trip?

You’ll definitely bring your swimsuits, sandals and chic new dresses, but when it comes to traveling, workout clothes tend to be omitted quickly…especially when you’re packing on a carry-on. But most hotels have gyms and most places have trails, so check those excuses off the list! The more common excuse for neglecting fitness goals while traveling is that there isn’t enough room for fitness clothes.

If you want to stay on top of your health and wellness goals while you jet about, we found 13 tanks, shorts and leggings that are lightweight, breathable and compact — perfect for stuffing in a carry-on luggage or duffel bag. You’ll be like the best version of yourself no matter where you are!

Tanks

1. Built-in bra: Why make room for a sports bra and tank top when you can have both in one garment? — $25!

2. Ready, set, go: We’re loving the high neck and racerback style of this breezy polyester and elastane-blend tank — $24!

3. Total steal: You get three running tanks in each pack, so you can keep one at home, one in your luggage and one in your work bag — $20!

4. Functional fashion: Not only is this sleeveless top perfect for running and yoga, but it’s stylish enough to wear everywhere you go — originally $22, now $14!

Shorts

5. Low rise: Everyone’s always talking about high-rise, but low-rise is just as flattering and doesn’t squeeze your midsection — $58!

6. Pickleball player: Did you know that April is National Pickleball Month? Whether you celebrate or not, you”ll love these flowy shorts — $104!

7. Quick dry: Get ready to run, squat, stretch and climb — these shorts are as versatile as it gets! Wear them for all things active — originally $33, now $15!

8. Biker shorts: Most fitted shorts don’t have pockets, but these sure do! Get them in a 3-inch, 5-inch or 8-inch length — originally $27, now $20!

9. Comfy casual: These shorts are light enough to lounge and sleep in. Choose from nearly 30 different colors and patterns — originally $25, now $21!

Leggings

10. Velvety soft: These breathable leggings come in sets of one, two, three, four or six, so stock up while you can — $35!

11. Crowd favorite: More than 50,000 people give these leggings 5 stars. They’re thick for cooler temps, but easy to fold and compress — originally $30, now $25!

12. Super sleek: You’ll barely even know you’re wearing pants with these tummy control leggings (in the best way!) — originally $15, now $13!

13. Tropical traveler: If you’re going somewhere warm, you’re going to need a pair of these HeatGear leggings that dry upon contact — $25!