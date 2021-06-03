13 Ruffle Bandeau Bikinis That Are Trending All Over Instagram

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Every summer, a different swimsuit makes an appearance on social media and completely takes over the game. If you’re on Instagram as often as we are, you likely know what we’re talking about: Those effortlessly cool ruffled, ruched bandeau bikinis. The bottoms are typically simple and the top is the star of the show — there are two spaghetti straps holding the bikini together, which creates an adorable keyhole cutout at the center!

If you’ve been digging the look but haven’t tried it out for yourself, we’ve rounded up a bunch of bikini sets that are ready to shop! If you’re skeptical that these sets will work for you, don’t sweat it. At the end of our list, we’ve included a few slightly different bandeau bikinis that might be a better fit. Happy beaching!

13 Ultra-Trendy Ruffle Bandeau Bikini Sets

1. This bikini set from ZAFUL is possibly the most popular ruffle bandeau bikini among shoppers, and it comes in a wide variety of colors and prints!

2. This bikini from Byoauo is another great option that shoppers are loving!

3. If you’re not a fan of side-tie bottoms, this ZAFUL bandeau bikini comes with a great pair of high-cut bottoms!

4. The bottoms includes with this SheIn bikini also don’t have side-ties, but they’re ruffled all along the trim for a seriously cheeky look!

5. You can take the basic side-tie bottoms that come with this Floerns set and team them with any other top!

6. The rainbow stripes on this YODNBUK bandeau set are absolutely perfect for celebrating Pride Month!

7. If you’re totally fearless with your beach looks, this version of the ruffle bandeau bikini from KUANGDUO is designed in a skimpy Brazilian style!

8. We love how the trim on the bottoms of this MOLYBELL bikini match the style of the bandeau top!

9. This ZAFUL set has the same ruffle detail as the other options we just mentioned, but the top doesn’t have the keyhole in the middle. Extra coverage!

10. Pick up this SHEKINI set if you prefer more coverage with the bandeau top and the bottoms — they have a perfect mid-rise cut!

11. Another great variation of the bandeau look is this set from ZAFUL that comes with a smocked top and a touch of ruffle trim!

12. We adore the sweetheart neckline on the bandeau top that comes with this swimsuit from Fineser Baby!

13. This Sovoyontee bikini also has a smocked ruffle bandeau top — and a pair of tummy-control high-waisted bottoms!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!