When it comes to fall, everyone wants to look put together and stylish without having to add too many layers. Whether you’re heading into the office or hanging out with the girls, the right pieces can offer the perfect amount of versatility. Moreover, for plus-size bodies, acquiring chic, comfy fashion finds can be a difficult task, but that’s why we’re here to help!

From structured jeans to soft sweaters, there is a fall fashion find that will complement your body and help you look seamless and sleek. We rounded up 14 chic plus-size fall fashion finds that will elevate your wardrobe — read on to see our picks!

1. Casual Chic: This Dokotoo tunic top is a simple, versatile option that coordinates well with everything — was $37, now just $24!

2. Warm and Cozy: This In’voland flannel button down is a warm, fun piece we’re sure you’ll love — just $45!

3. Simplistic Essence: We love this Eytino button down because it’s simple and neutral — was $40, now just $32!

4. Puffed Up: This Evaless cropped puffer vest has durable quilting for a supple, toasty feel — was $46, now just $39!

5. Everyday Essential: If you like to layer your clothing during fall, this Time and Tru pullover sweatshirt will make a great closet addition — just $12!

6. She Means Business: This What’s Next cardigan sweater is great for in-office workdays. It’ll keep you feeling comfy in even the coldest offices — just $22!

7. Sporty Chic: This Free Assembly half zip pullover Sweatshirt has a sporty vibe to it but it’s perfect for days indoors, too — just $24!

8. Hot Mama: This Sofia Jeans faux leather Ddess will make sure they call you back after your first date — was $34, now just $25!

9. Closet Staple: For the girl who loves denim, these Standards & Practices high waist jeans are right your alley — just $108!

10. Patterns, Please: We can’t get over this City Chic Maddie dress because of its simple silhouette and striped pattern — just $129!

11. Pleats on Pleats: Doesn’t this Lands’ End box pleat skirt remind you of the school uniform skirt you wore as a kid? Get your dose of nostalgia right now — just $44!

12. Boss and CEO: For the girl who likes to look sophisticated, this Standards & Practices blazer dress is right up your alley — was $118, now just $89!

13. Flirty and Flowy: This Eloquii pleated skirt dress is great for formal and informal occasions — just $110!

14. Off The Shoulder Realness: This Treasure & Bond sweater is elegant and chic — was $80, now just $40!