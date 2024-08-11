Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Skirts are such an airy, flirty option that every fashionista should have in her closet — seriously! Whether you’re hanging with the girls or commuting into the office for work, having a fashion rotation complemented by skirts is essential. What’s more, Amazon’s deal section is a great place to shop if you’re looking for new ones to add to your repertoire.

From decadent maxis to edgy minis, Amazon’s deals section has a skirt style that will work with every person’s sartorial aesthetic. We rounded up 13 chic skirt deals you should shop now at Amazon that start at just $14 — read on to see our picks!

1. On Trend: This Levi’s mini cargo skirt is chic and functional — was $60, now just $36!

2. Comfy Casual: This Buffalo David Bitton twill maxi cargo skirt has a simple silhouette and it’s so adorable — was $69, now just $35!

3. Easy, Chic: We love this JAG Jeans knee-length skirt due to how relaxed but structured it is — was $58, now just $44!

4. Colorblocked: This Max Studio maxi pleated colorblock skirt has plenty of volume and dimension to become your new favorite — was $60, now just $42!

5. Animal-Friendly: This BLANKNYC maxi skirt uses vegan leather for a firm, healthy and flexible alternative. We also love the cut and length of this supple piece — was $98, now just $73!

6. Relaxed Queen: For those who like flirty pieces, this GUESS Arielle eyelet skirt is right up your alley — was $108, now just $58!

7. Warm and Cozy: If you’re trying to prepare your wardrobe for fall, this The Drop ribbed sweater skirt is a great addition to consider. It comes five bold colors and has a slit for ventilation — was $50, now just $46!

8. Tenniscore: This Tommy Hilfiger pleated skirt will help you nail the Tenniscore trend, and it’s versatile enough to wear during office hours — was $99, now just $56!

9. Refined Essence: This Maggy London midi skirt has buttons for a decadent, elegant touch for a sleek, neutral option — was $148, now just $138!

10. Wrapped Up: You can pair this Terea wrap midi skirt will heels or sneakers — was $60, now just $18!

11. Slipped: We can’t get enough of this Velvet by Graham & Spencer satin midi slip skirt because of how flow and streamlined it is (and this pop of green — obsessed) — was $158, now just $58!

12. Plus Size-Ready: This City Chic skirt is perfect for plus size-bodies, and we’re sure you’ll love this print — was $71, now just $14!

13. Clean and Pristine: This Joe’s denim skirt is high-rise and stops at the knee — was $198, now just $123!