Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Skirts are such a fun and comfy clothing piece that provides plenty of duality. Whether you prefer decadent, frilly options or more subtle minimal variations, finding the perfect skirt is a necessity. We found a sleek mini skirt that’s perfect for the upcoming weather change that you’re sure to love — and it’s 37% off right now at Amazon!

Related: 15 of the Trendiest Skirts on Amazon for Work and Play Looking to upgrade your skirt collection ahead of fall? Here are some staple skirts to wear to the office, brunch and beyond on Amazon!

The Urban CoCo Women’s Mini Skater Skirt is a versatile option that pairs well with everything in your closet. It features a 95% polyester and 5% spandex material composition for a comfy and stretchy feel. Also, this skirt comes in 24 colors and patterns and has an XS to XXL size range.

Get the Urban CoCo Women’s Mini Skater Skirt for $14 (was $24) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of February 4, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To style this skirt, throw it on with your favorite sneakers and a t-shirt for a breezy vibe that’s perfect for spring and summer. Or, you could rock it with your favorite hoodie and Ugg boots for a warm and cozy look.

About this stretchy and comfy skirt, one Amazon reviewer gushed, “I loved this so much after the first purchase that I bought two more colors. I have three different colors, and these are so cute on.”

Another satisfied Amazon shopper noted, “I LOVE this skirt! It is very good material, and the fit is so fantastically flattering. Im 5’8″, 133lbs, and even though the medium would fit, I bought a large due to my 40″ hip measurement pulling my skirts up in the back. I had to use my waist cincher clip tp close the gap because I wanted to wear it high waisted. I will be buying more ASAP! Happy shopping!”

One more Amazon reviewer added, “This skirt has a flattering fit, and the navy blue is a lovely color! The material is flowy but not thin and of good quality. There are so many different ways to wear it, and the length is just right for me. Overall, it’s a simple but versatile piece for your wardrobe. True to size and has a nice stretch, adding to the comfort! Great product for the price.”

So, if you need a flouncy and flowy skirt to wear with anything in your closet, this may be the perfect fit!

See it: Get the Urban CoCo Women’s Mini Skater Skirt for $14 (was $24) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of February 4, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more from Urban CoCo here, and don’t forget to scope out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!