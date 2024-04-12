14 Best Sunglasses to Flatter Round Faces — All Under $25

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Calling all the round-face gals out there! If you’ve struggled to find a pair of sunglasses you feel confident in, know it’s not you — it’s the sunglasses. Just as Us broad-shoulder gals opt for halter tops or women with larger busts go for wrap dresses, the same goes for shades; there are shapes and styles to flatter your unique shape and style…it’s about finding what those shapes and styles are!

Related: 13 Dresses Designed to Flatter Broader Shoulders — Starting at $20 If you fall into the athletic body crew (hello!), you probably have broader shoulders, a smaller bust, fewer curves or a mix of the above. Maybe you’ve built a wider, more muscular physique through weightlifting or you were born this way like Lady Gaga, but either way, you know how challenging it can be to […]

When it comes to round faces, square, rectangle and oversized sunglasses will be your best friends. Thick square and rectangular frames counteract the soft angles of your face, adding sharp angles that elongate the face and bolden your jawline. If oversized is more your style, oversized sunglasses (including cat-eye sunglasses!) balance out your face and make the round shape appear less drastic. No matter which of the above styles you choose, you’ll be radiating confidence!

We did the heavy lifting for you to find the trendiest, most high-fashion sunnies to flatter your face shape, all under $25. Read on to see our favorite square, rectangle and oversized sunglasses for round faces!

1. Cat eye: If you’re going for a sassy Regina George style, you’re going to want to grab these large and flattering shades — originally $15, now $7!

2. So retro: Bold frames and brown lenses give these sunglasses rich-mom energy. They’re durable enough to last for years — originally $19, now $15!

3. Trendsetter: Quiet luxury who? We can’t believe these ultra-chic bestsellers are such a great price — $9!

4. A total steal: This pair of sunglasses comes with a microfiber pouch, a microfiber cleaning cloth and a glass box. It’s the perfect gift — originally $20, now $16!

5. Neutral look: Get ready to snap some selfies — these matte shades will be your new favorite accessory — originally $20, now $16!

Super square: Even if you don’t drive a white Range Rover, you’ll sure look like you do! Metal hinges provide a nice contrast — $15!

7. In Vogue: These are the types of sunglasses you see in magazines. Thick frames are sure to balance out your face — $15!

Related: I'm Tired of Trying to Match — I'll Be Wearing This Classy 2-Piece Set Instead Choosing outfits is fun, but every once in a while, it feels more like a chore. This is especially true when uninspired, in a rush or in a mood. Even when I know what top I want to wear, deciding between mom jeans and cargo pants or sneakers and strappy sandals becomes a long debacle. […]

8. High quality: Comfort is key with any accessory, especially sunglasses. These have comfortable and stabilizing nose pads — $15!

9. Two for one: If you lose one, it’ll be okay! You can get two luxury-looking sunglasses for the price of one — $14!

10. Under the radar: We’re pretty sure you’ll get mistaken for an influencer wherever you rock these sunnies — originally $20, now $15!

11. Bold geometric: Style is a form of art. These sunglasses give modern art vibes, complimenting your artistic style — originally $17, now $15!

12. Extra protection: These anti-glare lenses are designed to block 99.99% of harmful UVA and UVB radiation — $15!

13. Crowd favorite: The frames, the shape, the color — we’re obsessed. Choose from dozens of color varieties…you really can’t lose — $14!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

14. Durable frame: You want a pair of shades you can rely on. These lenses are both sturdy and ultra-protective — $15!