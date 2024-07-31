Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We get it: it’s really hot this year — seriously! Whether you’re running errands or hanging with the girls, having an arsenal of cool, breezy fashion finds is essential. What’s more, for plus-size size-bodies, it can be difficult to find options that fit well and won’t feel restrictive, but we’re here to help!

From flowy dresses to billowing trousers, there are airy fashion pieces that match your aesthetic and tastes seamlessly! We rounded up 15 airy plus-size fashion finds that will help you feel comfy and prevent overheating — read on to see our picks!

1. Closet Staple: This Amazon Essentials midi skirt is easy to pull on and off — just $16!

2. Wrapped Up: Here at Us, we love wrap dresses. We’re sure you’ll love this Floerns wrap dress because it’s flirty and breezy — just $39!

3. Color Blocked: This Soly Hux Color T-shirt dress has a fun color block design that feels vintage but also modern — just $34!

4. Cold Shoulder Realness: We love this Soly Hux cold shoulder lace tee because it’s fashion-forward and easy — just $27!

5. Royalty Energy: Doesn’t this Eytino peplum top just exude royal vibes? It pairs well with skirts and structured jeans — just $27!

6. Ruffle Your Feathers: This Ebifin top has eye-catching ruffle sleeves that adds a fashionable note to your looks, and it comes in ten versatile colors — just $20!

7. She Means Business: For the girl who needs breezy pants, these Olrik high waist trousers will help you look streamlined and put together — just $26!

8. Maxed Out: If you love flowy skirts, this Nashalyly chiffon maxi skirt is right up your alley — just $35!

9. Everyday Essential: This Time and Tru sleeveless shirt dress is so roomy and airy that you’ll never want to take it off — ever — was $17, now just $9!

10. Maximum Coverage: These Terra & Sky linen wide leg pants are so bright and on trend — just $22!

11. Little Black Dress: Every girl needs a little black dress is their closet, and this Terra & Sky tank dress is a simple, versatile alternative — was $20, now just $11!

12. Hot Mama: This Sofia Jeans off the shoulder top is slightly sheer, and it has some edge– just $24!

13. Drama and Volume: This Kiyonna ruched body-con dress has cold shoulder cutouts and dimension-providing ruching all over that we’re sure you’ll love — was $138, now just $110!

14. Prim and Proper: This City Chic shirtdress has stretch to help it move with the body and not feel restrictive — just $99!

15. Seamlessly Chic: If you love jumpsuits — which, we get it — this Buxom Couture jumpsuit is a chic garment that is a no-brainer — just $120!