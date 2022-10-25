15 Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul Deals to Buy for Everyone on Your Gift List

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Thanks to the Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul sale, we’ve been able to find a beauty-related gift for nearly everyone on our shopping list. Seriously! Prices are slashed on some of the most popular products from incredible brands, and we have the scoop on all of the steals you’re bound to love.

This variety of beauty gifts cover a great deal of ground — including men and children you may be shopping for. Plus, you’ll be able to snag a couple of products to gift yourself for taking care of business so early in the season. Check out our favorite deals below!

15 Amazon Beauty Sale Deals for Everyone on Your Holiday List

1. If you know someone who travels extensively or enjoys trying out different products at the same time, this moisturizing set from belif offers up the perfect sampling — originally $22, now just $18!

2. New moms consistently need to restock their baby washes and moisturizers, so if you’re thinking about a solid gift for a mother, this set from CeraVe is an A+ option — originally $39, now $31!

3. We love using face masks to cover various skin concerns, and this set from Freeman provides every treatment under the sun — originally $16, now just $14!

4. It’s never been easier or safer to curl your hair than with this automated spinning curling iron from CHI — originally $110, now just $59!

5. Dads, brothers and boyfriends will all love the powerful masculine scent of this Kenneth Cole cologne. Plus, it comes in a set with additional goodies — originally $85, now just $68!

6. A classic floral perfume, like this one from Cacharel, is ideal for a younger teen if you’re not sure what scents they prefer — originally $68, now just $48!

7. Sculpt out your face for a contoured look with the help of the FOREO BEAR mini toning device that’s also compact enough to take on-the-go — originally $219, now just $142!

8. Give the gift of salon-quality blowouts with this amazing blow dryer brush from T3 which comes with two brush heads — originally $190, now just $133!

9. This Vera Wang perfume has a mature-but-feminine aroma that any fragrance fanatic is bound to adore — originally $29, now $24!

10. If you’re not sure what to buy for a guy in your life, shoppers confirm this NIVEA travel bag stocked with grooming essentials is a solid choice — originally $27, now $21!

11. Heading somewhere warm this winter? Make sure your skin is protected with this cute little travel kit from Sun Bum — originally $25, now $20!

12. We love that this Schick razor has two different ends so you can shave and trim your entire body, including the sensitive bikini area — originally $21, now just $15!

13. Thousands of shoppers are obsessed with this three-in-one body wash and shampoo from American Crew — not to mention its fresh and clean scent — originally $27, now just $18!

14. Makeup lovers need quality brushes to create looks, and this Real Techniques set has every pick you need for major eye makeup — originally $20, now $16!

15. For a more unique men’s cologne, we recommend this scent from Lucky Brand with interesting notes including bamboo stem and tamarind — originally $48, now just $15!

