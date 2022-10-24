7 Stunning Fall Boots on Sale at Macy’s — Over 50% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

What better way to celebrate the true start of the fall season than with a little shopping? We’ve finally traded in the sandals we wore on rotation all summer long, and exchanged them for our favorite boot styles — but there’s always room to add more to the collection!

Thankfully, investing in fresh footwear won’t have to break the bank, as there are plenty of styles to choose from throughout Macy’s major markdowns. Not sure where to start? Check out which boots we’re putting into our virtual shopping cart below, and say hello to serious sale steals!

These Tall Over-the-Knee Boots

We adore teaming tall boots with a cute mini skirt while it’s still warm enough outside to pull the look off!

Get the French Connection Women’s Jordan Cone Heel Lace-up Over-The-Knee Boots (originally $128) on sale for $60 at Macy’s!

These Suede Booties

Shoppers love the sleek look of these booties, and we’re thrilled with the suede and leather color options to choose from!

Get the Marc Fisher Women’s Matter Block Heel Booties Booties (originally $139) on sale for $97 at Macy’s!

These Cowboy Boots

Cowboy boots are a major trend this season, and we can’t think of a better way to hop on the horse than with this pair!

Get the Sun + Stone Bernarrd Western Boots (originally $100) on sale for $70 at Macy’s!

These Classic Combat Boots

A great combat boot is such a staple for autumn, and the worn-in vintage vibe of this leather pair is dreamy!

Get the Steve Madden Women’s Troopa Lace-up Combat Boots on sale for $80 at Macy’s!

These Chunky Boots

Lug sole boots are incredibly comfortable and can add edgy flair to your ensemble!

Get the Bar III Versuz Lug-Sole Booties (originally $90) on sale for $63 at Macy’s!

These Patent Leather Boots

We’re seriously feeling the retro mod energy from these shiny boots — available in both black and white!

Get the Madden Girl Women’s Winslow Block-Heel Stretch Dress Boots (originally $99) on sale for $69 at Macy’s!

These Dressy Ankle Booties

A pair of boots as timeless as these will always be in style — the sheer versatility is beyond impressive!

Get the Michael Michael Kors Women’s Jilly Dress Ankle Block Heel Dress Booties (originally $195) on sale for $149 at Macy’s!

