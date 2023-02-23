Cancel OK
15 Bakuchiol Products to Use Instead of Retinol and Why They’re Great Alternatives

By
Retinol-Alternative-Bakuchiol-Skincare
 Amazon

Retinol is one of those miracle ingredients which can seemingly solve every major skincare concern. Fine lines and wrinkles, crepey skin, sagging, hyperpigmentation and even acne can all be counteracted with regular topical retinol use. It can also help even out skin texture and keep your complexion better hydrated when used alongside other treatments. With all of these benefits, any savvy shopper should want to give retinol a try — but is it for everyone? Not exactly. Thankfully, there’s an alternative skincare ingredient which comparable to retinol and may be safer to use: bakuchiol!

What makes bakuchiol a great retinol alternative?

For starters, bakuchiol is naturally derived from the seeds and leaves of the babchi plant. It’s reportedly been used in Eastern medicine for centuries, and now it’s found its way into the skincare stratosphere! It’s been shown to boost collagen production in the same way retinol does, which is what helps your skin improve elasticity to make it more youthful and radiant. On the other hand, retinol is a chemical compound which may be a bit harsher on the skin, hence why it can sometimes have negative side-effects.

Why not retinol?

While research has proven that topical retinol use is totally safe, certain skin types should be a little weary before testing out retinol treatments. If you have dry or sensitive skin, deal with eczema, rosacea or severe acne, retinol skincare products might do more harm than good. But with bakuchiol as a gentler, natural alternative, you can get all of the same benefits retinol provides without the risk!

You can find bakuchiol in similar skincare treatments which commonly use retinol for anti-aging benefits, including serums, eye creams and daily moisturizers. Sometimes, a bakuchiol product may come up with retinol on the ingredients list, but at a significantly reduced strength to minimize risk. We would likely say that’s still safe to use for sensitive skin, but the majority of the bakuchiol treatments contain zero traces of retinol. All of the products we sourced have rave reviews and are safe for sensitive skin according to shoppers, and you can check them all out below. Read on to discover your new favorite product!

I DEW CARE Night Cream

I DEW CARE Night Cream
I DEW CARE
$32.00
See it!

Ole Henriksen Wrinkle Blur Bakuchiol Eye Gel Creme

Ole Henriksen Wrinkle Blur Bakuchiol Eye Gel Creme 0.6 oz
Ole Henriksen
$43.57
See it!

Bakuchiol Botanicals Hydrating & Moisturizing Cream

Bakuchiol Moisturizer Cream 3.4 Oz - Retinol Alternative - Clinical Strength Bakuchiol - All Natural Plant Derived Ingredients - Bakuchiol and Squalane, Aloe, Hyaluronic Acid, Squalane, Vitamin E, B5
Bakuchiol Botanicals
$30.00
See it!

Tru Alchemy Vitamin C Glow Serum

Tru Alchemy Vitamin C Glow Serum | Facial Serum with Bakuchiol, Glycolic & Lactic Acid | Skin Brightening Serum | Anti-aging Vitamin C Face Serum | Hydrating Face Wrinkle Serum | 1 fl oz/30 ml
Tru Alchemy
$39.00
See it!

Neutralyze Intensive Night Cream

Neutralyze Intensive Night Cream for Face - Medical Grade Bakuchiol, Vitamin C & 2% Salicylic Acid Moisturizer Lotion - Maximum Strength Anti Aging & Anti Acne Moisturizer Cream for Women (90+ Day)
Neutralyze
$14.90
See it!

Trilogy Bakuchiol+ Booster Treatment

Trilogy Bakuchiol+ Booster Treatment, 0.42 Fl Oz
Trilogy
$44.00
See it!

HARUHARU Wonder Black Rice Bakuchiol Eye Cream

HARUHARU Wonder Black Rice Bakuchiol Eye Cream 0.67 fl.oz / 20ml | Anti-Aging, Wrinkle Care, Natural Retinol Alternative | Cruelty Free, EWG-Green
HARUHARU
$11.20
See it!

PSA LIQUID CLARITY BHA & Bakuchiol Blemish Recovery Booster

PSA LIQUID CLARITY BHA & Bakuchiol Blemish Recovery Booster: Pore-Refining Serum Booster with 2% BHA, 1% Bakuchiol, 2% Zinc PCA, and Licorice Root Extract. 15 ml/ 0.5 oz
Purposeful Skincare by Allies
$30.00
See it!

TINAZANA Vegan Bakuchiol Comforting Cream

TINAZANA Vegan Bakuchiol Comforting Cream For Replenish and Soothe Senitive Dry Skin, Skin Care, Highly Moisturizing Recovery Cream, 100% Vegan Formula, Bacuchiol, Share Butter, Colorless, Fragrance-free 2.7Oz (80ml)
TINAZANA
Originally $47On Sale: $9.40You Save 80%
See it!

XYZ Skin Bounce Back Serum

Bounce Back Serum | Tremella Mushroom, Bakuchiol, Niacinamide, Hyaluronic Acid Serum | Retinol Alternative | Moisturizes and Hydrates | Vegan + Cruelty-Free |
XYZ Skin
$15.00
See it!

Handmade Heroes The Ultimate Bakuchiol Booster Oil

Handmade Heroes 2% Bakuchiol Booster Oil with Sugarcane Squalane, All Natural Retinol Alternative For Radiant and Line Smoothing. 1oz
Handmade Heroes
$19.90
See it!

Acure Radically Rejuvenating Dual Phase Bakuchiol Serum

Acure Radically Rejuvenating Dual Phase Bakuchiol Serum, 100% Vegan, Provides Anti-Aging Support, Eggplant & Tumeric, Soothes, Hydrates & Antioxidant Rich, 0.67 Fl Oz
Acure
$15.92
Get it

Herbivore Botanicals Bakuchiol Retinol Alternative Smoothing Serum

Herbivore Botanicals Bakuchiol Retinol Alternative Smoothing Serum. Hydrate and Reduce Appearance of Fine Lines and Wrinkles 30 mL (1 fl oz)
HERBIVORE
$54.00
See it!

Farm Rx Bakuchiol Cream

Farm Rx Bakuchiol Cream - Anti Aging Face Moisturizing Vegan Cream (Natural Alternative to Retinol) to Tighten Skin and Bring Radiance to Face,(90 ml/3.04 fl oz) Clean Beauty
Farm Rx
$34.99
See it!

Paula's Choice CLINICAL 0.3% Retinol + 2% Bakuchiol Treatment

Paula's Choice CLINICAL 0.3% Retinol + 2% Bakuchiol Treatment, Anti-Aging Serum for Deep Wrinkles & Fine Lines, Fragrance-Free & Paraben-Free, 1 Ounce
Paula's Choice
$62.00
See it!
