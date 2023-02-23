Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Retinol is one of those miracle ingredients which can seemingly solve every major skincare concern. Fine lines and wrinkles, crepey skin, sagging, hyperpigmentation and even acne can all be counteracted with regular topical retinol use. It can also help even out skin texture and keep your complexion better hydrated when used alongside other treatments. With all of these benefits, any savvy shopper should want to give retinol a try — but is it for everyone? Not exactly. Thankfully, there’s an alternative skincare ingredient which comparable to retinol and may be safer to use: bakuchiol!

What makes bakuchiol a great retinol alternative?

For starters, bakuchiol is naturally derived from the seeds and leaves of the babchi plant. It’s reportedly been used in Eastern medicine for centuries, and now it’s found its way into the skincare stratosphere! It’s been shown to boost collagen production in the same way retinol does, which is what helps your skin improve elasticity to make it more youthful and radiant. On the other hand, retinol is a chemical compound which may be a bit harsher on the skin, hence why it can sometimes have negative side-effects.

Why not retinol?

While research has proven that topical retinol use is totally safe, certain skin types should be a little weary before testing out retinol treatments. If you have dry or sensitive skin, deal with eczema, rosacea or severe acne, retinol skincare products might do more harm than good. But with bakuchiol as a gentler, natural alternative, you can get all of the same benefits retinol provides without the risk!

You can find bakuchiol in similar skincare treatments which commonly use retinol for anti-aging benefits, including serums, eye creams and daily moisturizers. Sometimes, a bakuchiol product may come up with retinol on the ingredients list, but at a significantly reduced strength to minimize risk. We would likely say that’s still safe to use for sensitive skin, but the majority of the bakuchiol treatments contain zero traces of retinol. All of the products we sourced have rave reviews and are safe for sensitive skin according to shoppers, and you can check them all out below. Read on to discover your new favorite product!

Ole Henriksen Wrinkle Blur Bakuchiol Eye Gel Creme $43.57 See it!

Tru Alchemy Vitamin C Glow Serum $39.00 See it!

HARUHARU Wonder Black Rice Bakuchiol Eye Cream $11.20 See it!

PSA LIQUID CLARITY BHA & Bakuchiol Blemish Recovery Booster $30.00 See it!

Handmade Heroes The Ultimate Bakuchiol Booster Oil $19.90 See it!

Acure Radically Rejuvenating Dual Phase Bakuchiol Serum $15.92 Get it

Herbivore Botanicals Bakuchiol Retinol Alternative Smoothing Serum $54.00 See it!

Still haven’t found what you’re looking for? Check out these related product articles below:

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!