15 Beautiful Fall Sweaters That Will Bring Out Your Eye Color

If you want to make your eye color pop, there are a number of methods you can rely on. The most obvious way is by using certain eyeshadow shades to offset and complement the color of your eyes, but wearing those same colors can be just as impactful!

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up which shades are best for your particular eye color — along with some of our favorite fall sweaters that fit the bill. You would likely be surprised at how much changing up your wardrobe color palette can make your eyes shine in their full glory. Read on for more!

Fall Sweaters That Will Make Your Eye Color Pop

Blue Eyes: Classic Neutrals, Pinks and Lighter Greens

1. Our Absolute Favorite: We especially love the green shade of this Saodimallsu sweater because it’s cooler, which complements the icy tones in blue eyes!

2. We Also Love: Taupe shades do wonders for blue eyes, and we’re totally loving the vibe of this sweater vest from ASTR the Label!

3. We Can’t Forget: This Huiyuzhi sweater comes in a classic Barbie pink hue, and we’re obsessed with the dramatic puff sleeves!

4. Favorite Neutral Sweater: This Open Edit wrap sweater is available in a handful of shades that can make blue eyes pop, but our favorite is the light grey option!

5. Best Bright Sweater: The bold fuchsia color of this pom-pom accented sweater from CeCe is a major statement-maker!

Green Eyes: Purples, Deep Greens and Light Yellow

6. Our Absolute Favorite: The rich forest green shade of this turtleneck sweater from ANRABESS frames the face and brings out the brightness in your eyes!

7. We Also Love: Paler yellow colors, like the one featured on this Lailezou sweater, can make darker green eyes look lighter and more radiant!

8. We Can’t Forget: Any purple shade can make green eyes pop, but we particularly dig the darker purple that this BP. sweater comes in!

9. Favorite Oversized Knit: If you love slouchy styles, this LINY XIN sweater in dark green is perfect for you!

10. Favorite Lavender Sweater: If lighter purples are more your style, this Mafulus knit is one we think you’ll adore!

Brown Eyes: Darker Blues, Light Pinks and Gold

11. Our Absolute Favorite: This Halogen sweater is darker than your classic royal blue, which is absolutely ideal for brown eyes — especially if they’re on the lighter side!

12. We Also Love: If you’re not afraid to wear metallic knits, this gold foil sweater from Halogen is another can’t-miss option for brown eyes!

13. We Can’t Forget: The soft pink shade of this sweater from MEROKEETY can bring out the richness in brown peepers!

14. Favorite Trendy Sweater: Balloon sleeves, like the ones on this 1.STATE sweater, are all the rage right now — and we love the pale pink color!

15. Best Turtleneck Knit: Thousands of shoppers are in love with this long turtleneck from v28, plus it comes in both dark blue and light pink!

