19 Boho Dresses That Are Made for Fall — Starting at Just $20

Although the look is traditionally associated with summer, you can find boho-style pieces to wear during every season. Flowy dresses with a free-spirited feel can be worn year-round, and the fall is no exception!

In order to elevate your options, we rounded up a slew of stylish finds — ranging from mini to maxi dresses. Each of these dresses has at least a 3/4-sleeve length, so there’s slightly more coziness than a summer option. Plus, you can wear any of our picks with tights or knee-high boots if you need some extra warmth!

19 Boho-Style Dresses That Are Made for The Fall Season

Mini Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: You can’t go wrong with a tiered ruffle dress like this one from Amoretu — it’s an essential for anyone’s fall wardrobe!

2. We Also Love: If you need a dress that’s appropriate for the office and dinner, check out this frock from Halogen!

3. We Can’t Forget: The dainty floral embroidery on the mesh overlay of this Milumia dress looks so dreamy!

4. Bestselling Mini: Thousands of shoppers instantly fell for this fun and playful dress from Happy Sailed!

5. Favorite Romantic Dress: This dress from WAYF has beautiful sheer sleeves and a touch of metallic thread in the fabric. It’s ideal for a fall dinner date!

6. Best Lace Dress: The allover lace that this Halfisland dress is sporting is absolutely breathtaking!

Midi Dresses

7. Our Absolute Favorite: If you want a classic boho dress, this one from R.Vivimos is available in over 40 intricate floral prints!

8. We Also Love: This ASTR the Label midi dress is an updated version of the timeless boho look shoppers crave!

9. We Can’t Forget: The wildflower print on this NSR smocked waist dress gives it a more earthy, rustic feel!

10. Best Modest Dress: If you prefer to stay more covered-up, this dress from Charles Henry has a high neck with a small keyhole cutout. It shows just a touch of skin!

11. Favorite Elegant Midi Dress: This floral wrap dress from Akivide has elevated boho vibes — swoon!

12. Best Embroidered Dress: We adore how the floral embroidery on this Romwe dress acts as a frame along the hem, neckline and sleeves!

Maxi Dresses

13. Our Absolute Favorite: This full-length dress from SweatyRocks has the most flattering cut which looks incredible on so many different body types!

14. We Also Love: If you could convert any one of your staple summer boho dresses into a fall frock, we have a feeling it would look exactly like this one from PRETTYGARDEN!

15. We Can’t Forget: The flirty chiffon layers on this dress from Lost + Wander will make you want to twirl in it all day long!

16. Best Casual Boho Maxi: You can wear this VIISHOW floral dress loosely or add a belt to create a different silhouette!

17. Favorite Wrap Dress: Many wrap dresses can look fairly similar, but this one from BerryGo has a ruffle detail along the hem that makes it stand out!

18. Shoppers’ Most Loved: Reviewers say that wearing this floral maxi from Milumia makes them feel like their most beautiful selves!

19. Best Basic Maxi: If you’re not a fan of florals but love the flowy boho look, you’re going to love this dress from KIRUNDO!

