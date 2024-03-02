Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s finally March, and that means spring is within arm’s reach. The first official day of spring is March 19, so we’re getting really close! In addition to warmer temperatures and budding flowers, this month involves two major holidays: St. Patrick’s Day and Easter. There’s so much to look forward to!

But there are some things we don’t need to look forward to… that’s because they’re happening right now. Those things are great deals at some of our favorite retailers. Whether you’re in need of a new sweater, television, comforter, tote bag or anything in between, there’s a deal waiting for you that you probably didn’t even know about. So grab a glass (or a cup) and check out some of our favorites!

Buffy

Our Absolute Favorite: This is one of the bestselling comforters on the internet, and it’s actually on sale! It’s breathable, soft and perfect for spring. Get this and countless other blankets, pillows and linens on sale — originally $195, now $166!

Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite: According to Nordstrom, “thousands of markdowns just got added” on shoes, clothes and jewelry. In other words, you’re going to want to check out the site! This pair of Adidas sneakers used to be $110, now it’s $66!

Target

Our Absolute Favorite: If your goal is to be the best version of yourself, you can grab this hydration mix and shop thousands of other beauty, personal care, health, home and clothing deals — originally $17, now $12!

Revolve

Our Absolute Favorite: This just may be your new favorite jumpsuit. It used to be close to $200, now you can get it for $125. Check out all the clothing and shoe deals — including designer!

Away Travel

Our Absolute Favorite: Grab your passport! Buy a set of two suitcases and save $50 and a set of three to save $100. There are countless color options, so take your pick! This set is now $660 (originally $710).

Ulta

Our Absolute Favorite: Who doesn’t want to have lips like Rihanna? Ulta is offering discounts on brands like Fenty Beauty, Tarte and Olaplex online only this weekend — originally $27, now $19!

Haven Athletic

Our Absolute Favorite: If you go to the gym a lot, a duffel or backpack with built-in organizers is the bag you didn’t know you needed. You’ll never lose your essentials again! Choose between a small or large depending on your situation — originally $349, now $299!

Dermstore

Our Absolute Favorite Skincare Deal: Dermstore is having a Beauty Refresh sale from now until March 10. Save up to 20% using code REFRESH — originally $43, now $34!

Our Absolute Favorite Haircare Deal: Everyone’s favorite Olaplex hair treatment and countless other hair-repairing products, tools, dyes and accessories are 20% off — originally $60, now $48!

Our Absolute Favorite Makeup Deal: This brow-enhancing conditioner used to be $111, now it’s just $89! Stock up on all of your favorite makeup brands while the deals (or supplies) still last!

Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite Tech Deal: If you’ve been eager to buy a new TV, let this be your sign to take that leap — originally $430, now $260!

Our Absolute Favorite Fashion Deal: Trendy queen alert! This denim-looking jacket is the perfect layering piece for spring, summer and beyond — originally $51, now $30!

Our Absolute Favorite Travel Deal: This tote bag is lightweight, ideal for the gym, beach, office or on a day trip with friends. Get it in a medium or large size — originally $33, now $26!

Our Absolute Favorite Beauty Deal: This leave-in conditioner has not one, not two, but 12 powerful butters, oils, extracts and proteins designed to deeply hydrate your locks — originally $20, now $17!

Our Absolute Favorite Home Deal: If you don’t like cleaning, this robot will be your new BFF. It’s both a vacuum and a mop, so you can rest easy knowing that no spots will be missed — originally $550, now $349!

