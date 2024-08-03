Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

During summer, nothing beats a frilly, flowy dress! Whether you’re running errands or hanging with the girls, a dress can help you achieve it all. What’s more, with all the sales going on, it’s the perfect time to shop for dress deals!

Related: 17 Bright and Colorful Waist-Enhancing Dresses for Summer That Will Gather Compliments All Day Long If you’re looking for an easy recipe to give yourself a mood boost, listen up! First, take a dress and make it waist-enhancing. Then, add a dash of bright color to it. This type of dress is already spirit uplifting within itself, but all of the compliments you’ll rake in by wearing it will be […]

From decadent maxis to edgy minis, finding a dress on sale that will add some pizzazz to your current lineup is easy — especially with Us by your side! We rounded up 15 dress deals that will refresh your wardrobe starting at just $8 — read on to see our picks!

1. Punchy Color: If you need a colorful pick me up, this Generic maxi dress will give you just that — just $8!

2. Boho Chic: We love this Elescat sundress because of its fun, boho floral print and its sweet silhouette — was $25, now just $20!

3. Flounce and Flair: This Btfbm midi dress has a slight sheer appearance but its so decadent and sophisticated — was $52, now just $46!

4. One Shoulder Elegance: This Prettygarden maxi dress has a sleek one-shoulder design that’s perfect for a formal occasion — was $47, now just $38!

5. Wrapped Up: We can’t get over this Grecerelle faux wrap maxi dress works for date night or a night out on the town with the girls — was $55, now just $45!

6. Closet Staple: This Time and Tru midi dress has the most adorable flutter sleeves that are sure to become a compliment grabber for you — was $17, now just $14!

7. Easy, Breezy: If you need a simple dress to do it all in, this Free Assembly ruffle neck mini dress has you covered— was $18, now just $10!

Related: 21 Confidence-Boosting, Tummy-Slimming Dresses for Summer — Starting at $14 These dresses all have tummy-control or slimming properties that will give you a slimming effect — shop now at Amazon! Details here.

8. Mod Energy: The multicolor stripes on this Scoop mini sweater dress evokes the whimsical vibes of the mod fashion era — was $34, now just $20!

9. ’70-Inspiration: Calling all nostalgic queens! This Sofia Jeans halter dress will make you the dancing queen of your dreams — was $33, now just $19!

10. Closet Essential: This The Pioneer Woman tiered knit dress is a simple, neutral option to can wear year round — was $20, now just $13!

11. Pleats, Please: Isn’t this Nocturne pleated mini dress just the cutest? it has an edgy silhouette and comes in the chicest blue and black houndstooth pattern — was $288, now just $58!

12. Bloom! We’re so obsessed with this bright floral print on this CeCe midi dress — was $139, now just $95!

13. Fall Ready: This French Connection sweater dress is soft and has billowing sleeves for extra comfort — was $128, now just $85!

14. Parisian Chic: This Eliza J satin dress has ruffles for a dynamic touch and it has a plunging neckline — was $168, now just $100!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

15. She Means Business: This Halogen faux wrap dress has roll cuffs for extra refinement ·and it’s perfect for the office) — was $99, now just $66!