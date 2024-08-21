Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s hard to believe, but we’re almost through with the heat of summer — unfortunately. What’s more, if you’re the type of person who loves simple fashion pieces that are functional and stylish, opting for fashion finds with simple silhouettes can make the impending transitional weather period easier.

Related: 7 Fall Fashion Finds That Are as Comfy as They Are Chic When it comes to fashion, there are a few things we just can’t sacrifice. We might be okay with a button instead of a zipper or a longer length that needs to be hemmed, but we refuse to deal with anything uncomfortable. But that doesn’t mean we’re going to wear grey sweatsuits every day! Our […]

Whether you’re into comfortable outerwear or cozy tops, there are plenty of simple fashion pieces that will help you look stylish during cold days. Nevertheless, we rounded up 15 fashion finds with simple silhouettes that will keep you feeling snuggly on chilly mornings — read on to see our picks!

1. Closet Staple: This Trendy Queen long sleeve shirt works by itself or a layering piece — just $15!

2. She Means Business: You can pair this Lillusory cardigan sweater has an oversized fit and comes in 29 colors — was $40, now just $36!

3. Sporty Queen: This Automet half zip cropped sweatshirt is great for working our or running errands due to its flexibility — was $53, now just $30!

4. Denim on Denim: We can’t get enough of this Dokotoo denim jacket — it’s so baggy and has a frayed hemline for extra style — just $47!

5. Comfy Cozy: These Btfbm sweatpants have a wide leg silhouette and comes in six neutral colors — just $33!

6. Flirty Girl: If you’re a girl who loves to show a little skin, this Idealsanxun plaid pencil skirt is right up your alley — was $40, now just $30!

7. Rich Mom Vibes: This Anrabess lounge set is perfect for the girl who wants to exude luxe vibes without trying too hard — was $69, now just $53!

Related: 13 Chic, Oversized Fashion Finds for Transitional Weather When it comes to the upcoming summer-to-fall season transition, it’s important that you invest in versatile fashion finds that can live up to any occasion. What’s more, oversized fashion finds are an easy way to transition into fall cozily. From structured jackets to comfy sweatpants, finding oversized, easy-fashion pieces that will keep you feeling cozy […]

8. Flow On! This Sampeel dress uses a comfy, warm sweater material and has a square-neck design — was $40, now just $34!

9. Covered Up: We love this Anrabess jacket because you can wear over a sleek button down or a simple T-shirt — was $70, now just $34!

10. On Trend: These Automet cargo sweatpants can carry all your essentials, and they’re so roomy — was $36, now just $29!

11. ’90s-Inspiration: This Levi’s ’95 vest channels the energy of early Rachel Greene on Friends so effortlessly — obsessed — just $24!

12. She’s Smart: This Free Assembly cropped trench coat is so chic and functional — just $36!

13. Fashion Model Synergy: For the girl who wants to make a bold statement, this Scoop denim shirt dress will pair fantastically with a pair of sleek knee-high boots— just $40!

14. Everyday Essential: This Halogen mock neck top is so versatile and soft — just $79!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

15. Classic Edge: These Grapent straight leg jeans are straightforward and baggy — was $40, now just $32!