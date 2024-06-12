Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Summer is almost here — finally, meaning it’s time to think about your wardrobe for vacations. If you’re planning a vacation or are about to go on one, opting for halter dresses is an easy way to look effortless and chic. What’s more, if you’re not sure where to find your next gem, we’re here to help!

From mini styles to maxi variations, there is a halter dress style that will elevate your summer wardrobe rotation. We rounded up 15 halter-style summer vacation dresses that will help you exude rich mom energy — read on to see our picks!

1. Closet Staple: You’ll get plenty of wear out of this mini sundress due to its neutral colors and easy silhouette — just $46!

2. Yacht Energy: If you have a boat day planned for an upcoming vacation, this allover print halter dress will help you look sophisticated — just $42!

3. Everyday Essential: You can wear this halter dress on a beach or around your city while you run errands — just $33!

4. Flow On! This tiered maxi dress is an airy, roomy option that you’ll want to twirl in all day, everyday — just $44!

5. Blooming Florals: We love the vibrant colors in this crisscross halter maxi dress — it’s the perfect breath of summer fun — just $52!

6. Clean and Pristine: This eyelet halter midi dress is a simple option to wear during summer that allows you to play more with accessories — just $26!

7. ’70s-Inspiration: This halter dress has a cute keyhole cutout that adds a fashionable element to a rather sweet number – just $40!

8. Silky Satin: For those who need an elevated alternative, this stretch satin halter dress is the perfect fit — just $74!

9. Utra Rich Mom: This halter midi dress uses 100% cotton for a breathable, sturdy option that you can wear year-round — just $199!

10. Decadent Queen: This halter dress has an adorable floral print that we’re sure will up the ante of your summer wardrobe rotation— just $164!

11. ’60s Vibes: If you like nostalgic dressing, this halter dress is right up your alley — just $60!

12. Drama, Drama, Drama! This halter sheath dress is so glamorous and will help you command any room — just $92!

13. Sex and the City Energy: Doesn’t this halter dress have a Carrie Bradshaw essence about itself? You can channel energy easily with this edgy dress — just $89!

14. Colorful Diva: This mini halter dress has flirty, vibrant straps that help add a little color to this darling frock — was $105, now just $99!

15. Draped Elegance: This halter maxi dress gives of goddess realness and we’re sure you’ll love it — just $88!