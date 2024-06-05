Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
During summer, you must pick clothing that won’t make you overheat but still makes you feel stylish and cute. Opting for loose, flowy clothing — or specifically tops — can be an easy way to do it all. What’s more, for plus-size bodies, it can be a little tedious to find options that fit and still make you look flattering. But don’t worry — we’re here to help!
From structured button-downs to flowy tank tops, there is a loose shirt silhouette to help you stay cool, calm and collected this summer. Nevertheless, we rounded up 15 loose plus size-friendly tops starting at just $19 — read on to see our picks!
1. Drama Queen: This short sleeve has side shirring and dolman style sleeves for the perfectly elevated piece — just $19!
2. Easy, Breezy: For those who love wearing linen in the summer, this button down is right up your alley — was $33, now just $29!
3. Simplistically Chic: This top has a slight oversized fit for maximum comfort — just $26!
4. Office Elegance: You can wear this swiss dot blouse to the office or to a formal event — just $28!
5. Closet Staple: This 3/4 sleeve top is neutral and versatile — just $27!
6. Sheerly Present: This puffy sheer sleeve top is so pretty and it’s eye-catching due to its printed sleeves — just $20!
7. Softly Casual: This top is soft and has a sleek demeanor — just $23
8. Hot Mama: We love this one shoulder top because it has a twist sleeve for extra edge — was $50, now just $40!
9. Summer Ready: If you need a light, no fuss shirt option for summer, this keyhole tank has you covered— was $49, now just $25!
10. Everyday Essential: This tank top is a low effort alternative and it’ll hug your body nicely — just $20!
11. Frill and Flare: This ruffle and lace cotton top has CottageCore appeal and it’s so roomy — was $85, now just $42!
12. Regal: We love this bateau neck linen top because it’s polished but doesn’t take itself too seriously — just $78!
13. Take The Plunge: This double V-neck tank pairs well with trousers or jeans — just $70!
14. Off The Clock: This sleeveless shirt is great for days in the office and weekends out with the fam — was $69, now just $25!
15. Bloom! If you’re obsessed with florals, you’ll love this puff sleeve linen blend top — was $89, now just $45!