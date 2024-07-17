Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Let’s face it: summer is all about easy dressing! Whether you’re attending a baby shower or running errands, having a selection of breezy, no-fuss clothing is essential — especially during the hot months. Dresses — and specifically sundresses — are an easy way to look effortless. Moreover, for plus-size bodies, finding options that fit well and make you look good — without emptying your wallet — can be a feat, but it doesn’t have to be! We’re here to help!
From flirty minis to decadent maxis, there is a sundress style available that will help you remain cool, calm and collected while also helping you appear slimmer. We rounded up 15 plus-size sundresses that will help slim your figure and won’t break the bank — read on to see our picks!
1. Easy, Breezy: This linen dress has a simple silhouette and is airy enough to become your new warm weather favorite — just $9!
2. Simply Elegant: We love this sleeveless dress because it’s minimal and comes in a few fun prints and patterns — was $25, now just $20!
3. Picnic Babe: Doesn’t this tiered maxi dress scream picnic date? You should snag it while you can for a deal — was $30, now just $24!
4. Summer Classic: This maxi rent dress pairs well with sandals for a laid-back moment and with heels for a dressy occasion — was $60, now just $48!
5. Buttoned Up: This T-shirt sundress has the cutest buttons, and it’s such a roomy style that we’re sure you’ll love — was $26, now just $20!
6. Milkmaid Energy: This midi dress takes note of the Milkmaid trend that’s running rampant on TikTok currently. We love its cute neckline and puffy sleeves — just $50!
7. Vacay Ready: If you need a flowy, easy piece to wear while doing everything on your upcoming vacation, this cover-up dress has you covered (no pun intended) — was $25, now just $20!
8. Flutter, Flutter: This midi dress has a boho vibe that will help you look relaxed but elevated — just $45!
9. Dotted Elegance: This midi dress uses chiffon fabric and a Swiss dot pattern for a stylish, breezy alternative — was $41, now just $34!
10. Ruffle Your Feathers: If you having extra volume with your outfits, this ruffled mini dress is right up your alley — just $40!
11. Formal Extravaganza: This maxi dress is so sexy due to its off-the-shoulder design, and it’s perfect for romantic evenings on the beach — just $40!
12. Edgy Doll: We can’t get enough of this mini dress because of its chic cold shoulder flair — just $41!
13. Closet Staple: This maxi dress has a fun, funky print that is sure to become a compliment magnet for you — just $34!
14. Everyday Essential: Whether you’re traveling or lounging around the house, this surplice dress will make sure you’re comfy and chill — just $24!
15. Patterns, Please: This midi dress has an adorable stripe pattern that will help you add some fun into your summer rotation — just $35!