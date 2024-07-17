Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s face it: summer is all about easy dressing! Whether you’re attending a baby shower or running errands, having a selection of breezy, no-fuss clothing is essential — especially during the hot months. Dresses — and specifically sundresses — are an easy way to look effortless. Moreover, for plus-size bodies, finding options that fit well and make you look good — without emptying your wallet — can be a feat, but it doesn’t have to be! We’re here to help!

Related: 14 Plus Size Rich Mom Summer Dresses — Starting at $20 Now that the official start of summer is, it’s time to talk about effortless, breezy summer dresses. Whether you’re running errands, hanging with the girls or headed into the office, the right dress can help you accomplish everything. But for plus-size bodies, it can be difficult to find the right options that will fit great […]

From flirty minis to decadent maxis, there is a sundress style available that will help you remain cool, calm and collected while also helping you appear slimmer. We rounded up 15 plus-size sundresses that will help slim your figure and won’t break the bank — read on to see our picks!

1. Easy, Breezy: This linen dress has a simple silhouette and is airy enough to become your new warm weather favorite — just $9!

2. Simply Elegant: We love this sleeveless dress because it’s minimal and comes in a few fun prints and patterns — was $25, now just $20!

3. Picnic Babe: Doesn’t this tiered maxi dress scream picnic date? You should snag it while you can for a deal — was $30, now just $24!

4. Summer Classic: This maxi rent dress pairs well with sandals for a laid-back moment and with heels for a dressy occasion — was $60, now just $48!

5. Buttoned Up: This T-shirt sundress has the cutest buttons, and it’s such a roomy style that we’re sure you’ll love — was $26, now just $20!

6. Milkmaid Energy: This midi dress takes note of the Milkmaid trend that’s running rampant on TikTok currently. We love its cute neckline and puffy sleeves — just $50!

7. Vacay Ready: If you need a flowy, easy piece to wear while doing everything on your upcoming vacation, this cover-up dress has you covered (no pun intended) — was $25, now just $20!

Related: 14 Lightweight Plus Size Summer Dresses That Won’t Make You Overheat Nothing is more necessary during the summer than a light, pretty dress! Whether you’re running errands or enjoying a vacation, dresses can take your relaxation to the next level. What’s more, for plus-size bodies, finding suitable options that fit well and look amazing can be tedious — but we’re here to help! From flouncy maxi styles […]

8. Flutter, Flutter: This midi dress has a boho vibe that will help you look relaxed but elevated — just $45!

9. Dotted Elegance: This midi dress uses chiffon fabric and a Swiss dot pattern for a stylish, breezy alternative — was $41, now just $34!

10. Ruffle Your Feathers: If you having extra volume with your outfits, this ruffled mini dress is right up your alley — just $40!

11. Formal Extravaganza: This maxi dress is so sexy due to its off-the-shoulder design, and it’s perfect for romantic evenings on the beach — just $40!

12. Edgy Doll: We can’t get enough of this mini dress because of its chic cold shoulder flair — just $41!

13. Closet Staple: This maxi dress has a fun, funky print that is sure to become a compliment magnet for you — just $34!

14. Everyday Essential: Whether you’re traveling or lounging around the house, this surplice dress will make sure you’re comfy and chill — just $24!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

15. Patterns, Please: This midi dress has an adorable stripe pattern that will help you add some fun into your summer rotation — just $35!