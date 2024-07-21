Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to finding stylish, affordable summer fashion, the process can be daunting. Whether you need pieces for running errands or hanging with the girls, having a rotation of fashion essentials for warm weather is a necessity. What’s more, Amazon is the perfect place to find stylish, affordable pieces, and we’re here to help you find them!

From flowy midi dresses to structured trousers, Walmart has something for every need and taste. We rounded up 15 summer fashion essentials at Amazon for under $50 to help you look chic without breaking the bank. Read on to see our picks!

1. 70s-Inspiration: This halter dress is flirty and fun — was $24, now just $12!

2. Closet Staple: This Darong crop tank top is so light and is a neutral option to have in your summer wardrobe — just $14!

3. Preppy Smart: We love this Lillusory sweater vest due to its stripes and beautiful buttons — just $37!

4. Working Out: This Tikwek workout top pairs well with gym shorts or skorts — just $30!

5. Boho Realness: You can throw on these Dokotoo overalls with sandals or wedge heels — was $30, now just $23!

6. Sporty Chic: This Ewedoos tennis dress has a built-in bra for support and has pockets — was $50, now just $38!

7. One Shoulder Excellence: This Anrabess jumpsuit has an elegant one-shoulder design, and it has pockets — just $42!

8. Denim on Denim: You’ll love these Sidefeel wide leg capri jeans if you want an effortless, chic pair of jeans — was $40, now just $38!

9. Seamlessness: These Yesno short overalls have shoulder ties for an extra fashion flair — just $30!

10. Flow On: For those who are looking for flowy, breezy trousers, these Anrabess linen palazzo pants have you covered — was $39, now just $36!

11. Ruffle Your Feathers: This Zesica ruffle mini dress comes in nine versatile colors, and it’s so flirty — was $50, now just $41!

12. Form-Hugging: If you like your clothes to hug your body, this Mmerokeety bodycon midi dress will become one of your new favorites — just $38!

13. Pleats, Please: This Grace Karin pleated chiffon midi skirt has a high-waist silhouette and comes in several bold colors — was $35, now just $24!

14. Maxed Out: This Yincro maxi skirt is simple and elegant — was $33, now just $20!

15. She Means Business: These G4Free shorts have a business casual feel that makes them suitable for work — was $25, now just $18!