15 Ultra-Slimming Skirts You Can Wear Now Through Winter — Under $50

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There’s no fashion rule that states we need to give up wearing beautiful skirts once the weather gets colder. Why should our style suffer just because of plummeting temperatures? Here’s the thing: You can even wear a mini skirt in the fall and well into the winter with the proper pair of tights!

Whether you want to keep wearing mini, midi or maxi skirts in the upcoming months, we’ve rounded up a few options that are available to shop below. Plus, we made sure that all of these styles are flattering, so you can wear them with confidence. Keep reading to check out all of our current faves!

15 Flattering, Slimming Skirts We’re Wearing Now and Into The Winter

Trendy Mini Skirts That Smooth Your Figure

1. Our Absolute Favorite: In terms of form-fitting bodycon styles, ruching is a necessity! The slimming effects are simply amazing, and we love how it’s done on this skirt from PRETTYGARDEN.

2. We Also Love: Another trend that’s taking over is the ’90s tennis skirt look. We’re embracing it with this under-$20 Hoerev version!

3. We Can’t Forget: You can never go wrong with a simple A-line skater skirt like this one from DRESSTELLS!

4. Best Faux-Leather Mini: We love that this skirt from MANGOPOP has small slits in the front that make it easier to move around in!

5. Best Classic Fall and Winter Mini: If you’re looking for a staple skirt that will always look stylish, this plaid Floerns mini is a keeper!

Chic Midi Skirts That Elevate Any Outfit

6. Our Absolute Favorite: We’re obsessed with the sophisticated look of this vegan leather wrap skirt from SweatyRocks!

7. We Also Love: This Vfshow midi skirt has a stunning ruffle detail that you can wear from the office straight to a fancy dinner date!

8. We Can’t Forget: Another timeless skirt that will always be en vogue is this voluminous high-waisted option from Belle Poque!

9. Best Boho Skirt for Fall: If you want to stay true to the boho look once the summer is over, this Floerns scarf print skirt is calling your name!

10. Best Versatile Midi Skirt: This sweater skirt from The Drop can be worn on casual days with a band tee, a blouse for a professional look or with a crop top and a leather jacket if you’re going out with friends!

Maxi Skirts for Fancy Events

11. Our Absolute Favorite: We know that flowy chiffon skirts like this one from CHICWISH are usually reserved for the summer, but the darker options can totally work for the fall and winter!

12. We Also Love: Shoppers love the shimmery metallic material that this pleated CHARTOU maxi skirt is made from — it’s absolutely ideal for the holidays!

13. We Can’t Forget: Another great bohemian-style skirt that totally fits in with the fall and winter is this embroidered version from Sakkas!

14. Best Old Hollywood Maxi Skirt: We can totally picture Audrey Hepburn wearing a piece just like this RANPHEE skirt with a crisp white button-down tucked in!

15. Best Fitted Maxi Skirt: The high slit on this Verdusa number makes it easy to wear and show off major leg — dreamy for date night!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!