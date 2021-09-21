Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Wearing a plaid button-down in the fall may not be the most groundbreaking fashion choice ever, but we can’t resist the look! Layering a plaid piece over practically any ensemble is one of the easiest ways to add some seasonal vibes to the mix, and there’s a reason why shoppers feel the same way.

At the start of the season, it’s still too warm to to wear a jacket or thicker sweater, which is why button-downs like this one from SweatyRocks take over as outerwear options! These tops are incredibly lightweight and look great worn traditionally over a tee or tank — or tied around the waist for a casual effect!

Get the SweatyRocks Women’s Long Sleeve Collar Long Button Down Plaid Shirt for prices starting at just $14, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 20, 2021, but are subject to change.

There are so many different versions of this button-down top available right now — we’re talking a whopping 45 picks to choose from. Given this impressive amount of inventory, we’re confident that you’ll find at least one plaid style and color scheme that suits your personality.

We would suggest buying this button-down in a size or two up from your usual order to nail that trendy, grunge-inspired look — but if you want a more fitted silhouette, stick to your standard size. There are no bells and whistles here, as this top is as classic as it gets — it offers a collar neckline with buttons running down the front, plus pocket details on the chest.

If you’ve been on the hunt to find a fashion-forward plaid top like this one, SweatyRocks’ latest take on the trend is a strong choice! It’s affordable and stylish, and also has reviewers singing its praises. Given how difficult it can be to throw together a cute ensemble ahead of a relaxed brunch or even a coffee run, a piece that you can rely on is always good to have on deck — and this button-down fits the bill!

