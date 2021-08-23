Get Kyle Richards’ Rustic Boho Cardigan Look for Under $40 on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Even when Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards is dressed casually, she still manages to look super glamorous. Most of the time, she’s living lavishly in Beverly Hills — but on a trip to Aspen, Colorado, with her family she decided to embrace the western-inspired trend through one of her outfits.

The 52-year-old reality star shared a snapshot of herself with her youngest daughter, Portia, in a full denim look — complete with cowboy boots and a hat to match! But what we loved most about this outfit is the rustic, boho open-front cardigan that she added. It looks seriously cozy, and with the fall coming up, we want a sweater that looks just like this — and that’s exactly what we found on Amazon for under $40!

Get the Sidefeel Women Open Front Cardigan Sweater for prices starting at just $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

This sweater that we found from Sidefeel isn’t identical to the one that Richards wore, but its overall aesthetic is similar. It has a geometric, boho-style pattern that’s totally classic and funky. This sweater was made for the fall season! The hemline is longer than your typical cardigan, and it has an open-front design. We also adore its relaxed fit — we can picture ourselves feeling beyond cozy while rocking this piece!

The reviews on this sweater are nothing short of spectacular. Shoppers claim that this knit gets everything right: The look, fit, feel and price are all on point! One reviewer even claims that they came back and picked up more versions because of how much they loved their original purchase.

The sweater that we’re focused on comes in a slew of shades, ranging from brighter hues to darker tones. If you want to scoop up one that looks similar to what Richards wore, the brown option would probably be our pick — but we genuinely love them all! If you want to add a timeless fall sweater to your closet, this one is absolutely perfect. Giddy up!

