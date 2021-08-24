Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While Meghan Markle has made headlines for years, especially after stepping down from the British royal family with husband Prince Harry in early 2020, the Los Angeles native has maintained an incredibly private life.

As a mother of two, an entrepreneur and a famed philanthropist, Markle has a full plate — and we certainly understand her desire to stay out of the spotlight. However, we can’t help but crave an update on her everyday beauty routine! After all, the 40-year-old boasts a flawless complexion, and many of Us are looking to channel that effortless glow. It’s been quite some time since she’s spoken publicly about her regimen, but there’s a particular product Markle was once rumored to be a massive fan of that seriously caught our attention.

Get the Biotulin – Supreme Skin Gel with free shipping for $44, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 23, 2021, but are subject to change.

Back in 2018, there was reports of the former Suits actress’ fondness for this skin gel from Biotulin, which supposedly works as a “natural Botox alternative.” What does that mean, exactly? Well, it’s a topical anti-aging treatment that may help to tighten up your skin and effectively make fine lines and wrinkles less visible. According to independent dermatological studies, you may see up to a 25% reduction in your wrinkles — which is seriously impressive, especially as it’s affordable and doesn’t involve pricey treatments and needles! The brand’s website claims to leave customers looking younger in just “60 minutes,” which is obviously an intriguing statement.

One of the most important ingredients in this gel’s formula is spilanthol, which is a naturally-derived anesthetic that may reduce muscle contractions, and in turn reduce the prominence of fine lines — specifically around the eyes and on the forehead. Given how many people suffer from signs of anti-agings in this region, it’s no wonder that this gel has sparked a great deal of discussion.

In terms of results, shoppers say that they noticed their skin starting to feel tighter right after their first application! But of course, the key to actually achieving results with this product is to stay patient and consistent. One reviewer said that after using this gel “daily for about three weeks,” they noticed their skin feeling smoother and a number of wrinkles seemingly “disappear.” You might not get the same instant results that you would see with a professional treatment, but over time, this gel could do wonders for your skin!

