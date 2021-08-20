Get the Look: Kim Kardashian Shows Us How to Layer Brown Shades Perfectly

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Kim Kardashian has always been a fashion-forward celebrity, but it’s safe to say her style has massively evolved over the years. These days, the 40-year-old focuses on keeping her looks simple and sleek — which often means a lot of monochromatic moments!

Her latest eye-catching #OOTD was snapped when she stepped out for a private screening of her new film Paw Patrol: The Movie, in which she voices the character of Dolores. She wore an effortlessly cool three-piece outfit where each item offered up a varying shade of brown. Inspired, we went ahead and found a slew of similar items to recreate this casual-yet-elevated look. Check out our top camel, tan and beige picks below!

7 Kim Kardashian-Inspired Beige, Tan and Camel Pieces to Layer With

1. High-waisted baggy sweats are a Kim Kardashian staple, and the tan shade and style of this pair from GOKATOSAU look similar to the pants she was just spotted in! The material of her pants appears to be suede, but if you want to channel the overall vibe, these sweats will do the trick — starting at just $17!

2. We also noticed that she teamed her camel pants with a ribbed top that looks like a sports bra, and discovered our own version thanks to this two-piece set from Jetjoy! Both have a similar beige shade and ribbing throughout. The best part? You’ll score a pair of full-length leggings if you pick up our find — just $29!

3. The SKIMS designer threw on a long suede camel coat on top to complete the look. While we couldn’t find an exact match, this suede moto jacket from Blibea looks just as fantastic! We opted to find a garment that has the same golden brown hue, which is exactly why this jacket caught our attention — starting at just $20!

4. If you’re interested in going for an all-in-one outfit, this three-piece set from Fixmatti comes with a cropped cami, flared pants and an extra-long open cardigan that are made from a similar fuzzy material to the reality star’s SKIMS line — starting at just $27!

5. Another great staple for layering is this ribbed high-neck racerback tank from VICHYIE! It comes in three different shades of brown and tons of other color options — starting at just $10!

6. The key to honing Kardashian’s style is keeping things minimalistic, which is exactly what this SheIn silky midi skirt exudes! Take your pick from the three different nude and brown shades or go for a brighter option — starting at just $30!

7. We can totally imagine a celeb rocking this bodycon dress from LILLUSORY in one of the brown shades it’s available in! It’s the ultimate relaxed, sleek and stylish look for everyday wear — starting at just $25!

