If you’re trying to shop away your disdain for daylight saving time (don’t forget, it’s happening on Sunday at 2 a.m. local time!), then you’re not alone. We love “falling back” in November, but it certainly comes around and kicks Us in March when we have to “spring forward.” It’s okay, though — we’ll get through this together. And at least it means spring is coming!

Luckily, many of our favorite stores are making it easy to boost our spirits with some retail therapy. They’re offering dreamy deals on top products, many of which we wanted to purchase anyway! So get comfy and read on for the best deals on home, fashion, beauty, tech and more. You don’t want to miss these gems!

Michael Kors

This stunning bag is used to be $448, now it’s $89! Don’t miss out on your new favorite shoulder bag, tote, backpack, crossbody or wallet that’s more than 80% off!

FluffCo

If you’re looking for a pillow that wins awards like Taylor Swift at the Grammys, this soft down pillow is it. From now until 3/17, all bedding is 20% off and robes are 30% off at FluffCo — originally $200, now $99!

Oakcha

It’s tough to find a scent, but you can’t go wrong with designer — especially ones the celebs use. Get a deal on one of these luxury-inspired scents — this one smells like Tom Ford’s Tobacco Vanille and is on sale for just $40!

Free People

It’s layering season, and we know what that means… plenty of lightweight shirts, tees and the occasional dress. This linen shirt and many other spring outfits are more than 50% off — originally $168, now $70!

GoPure

If high-quality skincare is on your agenda, you’re going to want to check out this hyaluronic acid-based Dramatically Dewy Serum and dozens of other hydrating products on sale — originally $39, now $29!

Spanx

This bestseller is 40% off! All sizes are still available, so check it out stat. Whether you’re looking for a new flattering dress, bodysuit, bralette, cami or a pair of jeans, there’s a garment on sale waiting for you — originally $168, now $101!

Muslin Comfort

The brand made too many of these viral blankets, which is great for Us! This one was originally $200, now it’s $140. There’s a flash buy one get one free sale on orders over $199 using code: BOGOSHYLA, so run, don’t walk!

Nakery Beauty

Youth in a jar? Yes, please! This cream is clinically proven to restructure, lift and tighten skin. No Botox needed! Using code: GIRLS, get 20% off all of your skincare needs, whether that’s anti-aging, tanning, plumping or hydrating — originally $44, now $35!

Wayfair

A surplus sale is going on right now on bedroom furniture, area rugs, mattresses, bedding, office furniture and more! Get a great deal on patio furniture like this outdoor couch ahead of summer — originally $740, now $610!

PF Flyers

If you’re in need of new kicks, you won’t find a trendier sneaker than this high top that was $110, but is now $66. Check out the 25 high tops and low tops on sale now, some more than 50% off!

Amazon

Our Absolute Favorite Beauty Deal: Lightning deal alert! You’re going to want to grab this negative ionic blow dryer that cuts your drying time from 15 minutes to five… max — originally $170, now $93!

Our Absolute Favorite Kitchen Deal: It’s about time for a new kitchen set, especially when a 17-piece set is the same price as a 12-piece one — originally $130, now $80!

Our Absolute Favorite Fashion Deal: These lightweight pajamas are perfect for summer, especially if you run hot at night — originally $27, now $20!

Our Absolute Favorite Tech Deal: This 58-inch TV includes an Alexa voice remote, 4K Ultra HD resolution and an enhanced color range — originally $380, now $280!

Our Absolute Favorite Travel Deal: Got a trip on the books? If not, let this be your sign to plan one and travel with luxe-looking luggage. Get this functional four-piece set for $142 (originally $170)!

