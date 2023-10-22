Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Halloween is right around the corner! But if you haven’t bought a costume yet, don’t worry — we’ve got you covered. Below are 17 accessories for an easy last-minute get-up. Simply add clothing you already own to complete the look! This minimalistic approach is our budget-friendly Halloween hack.

Whether you want to keep it classic as a witch or ghost, channel your favorite movie character as Harry Potter or Cruella de Vil or wing it as an angel or a fairy, there’s something for everyone with these Halloween costume accessories. Trick-or-treat!

Lola Bunny From 'Space Jam' Step up your Halloween game as Lola Bunny from ‘Space Jam.’ You can even make it a couple’s costume with the matching Bugs Bunny set. $26.00 See It!

Sexy Pirate Shiver me timbers! Set sail in this cool pirate costume. $15.00 See It!

Cat Woman This cat woman costume is purr-fect! $9.00 See It!

Fairy Finding Neverland! Want to dress as Tinkerbell for Halloween? Pair these wings and fairy crown with a white or green dress! Was $17 On Sale: $14 You Save 18% See It!

Hippie Groovy, baby! Whip out your favorite bell bottoms for this hippie costume. $9.00 See It!

Mouse ‘I’m a mouse, duh!’ Channel Karen from ‘Mean Girls’ in this cute costume. $20.00 See It!

Alien This alien costume is out of this world! $13.00 See It!

Greek Goddess This is our Roman Empire. $15.00 See It!

Cowgirl Yee-haw! Go as Cowgirl Barbie like Margot Robbie in the ‘Barbie’ movie. $26.00 See It!

Angel Release your inner angel with this halo and wings! Now you’ll be on the nice list for the holidays. $26.00 See It!

White Rabbit So many different rabbit hole you could go down with this costume — Elle Woods from ‘Legally Blonde,’ the Mad Hatter from ‘Alice in Wonderland’ or the Easter Bunny! $20.00 See It!

Pink Lady Grease is the word! Turn these Pink Ladies accessories into a group costume with your girls. $26.00 See It!

Witch Don’t be a basic witch! This orange witch’s hat features LED lights, lace and spider decor. $16.00 See It!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Not done shopping yet? See more of our favorite products below:

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Create 5 of This Year's Hit Halloween Costumes With These Amazon Finds Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. If you’re anything like Us, you start planning your Halloween costume as soon as the first leaf hits the ground. Or, you might have even already been inspired by some of the most iconic outfits worn by our favorite […]

Related: 18 Frightfully Fashionable Faves to Help You Keep Things Spooky All Year Long Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Many of Us love the trappings of spooky season, when everything becomes just a little eerier, a little witchier — and, if you’re anything like Us, you miss Halloweentime the minute November 1 rolls around. While it’s fun […]

Related: Deck Out Your Home for Fall With the Best of Walmart's Halloween and Harvest Dec... Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The best way to get into the spirit for any holiday or season is, of course, to deck out your surroundings with themed decor! And whether you’re a Halloween fiend trying to make the most of spooky season […]