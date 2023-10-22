Your account
17 Accessories You Can Turn Into an Easy Last-Minute Halloween Costume

By
Halloween accessories
Getty Images

Halloween is right around the corner! But if you haven’t bought a costume yet, don’t worry — we’ve got you covered. Below are 17 accessories for an easy last-minute get-up. Simply add clothing you already own to complete the look! This minimalistic approach is our budget-friendly Halloween hack.

Whether you want to keep it classic as a witch or ghost, channel your favorite movie character as Harry Potter or Cruella de Vil or wing it as an angel or a fairy, there’s something for everyone with these Halloween costume accessories. Trick-or-treat!

Harry Potter

XUEKAIKAI Cosplay Wand Set,Magic Wand,Lens-Free Glasses with Striped Tie,Novelty Props for Halloween|Wizard Costume|Dress Up
XUEKAIKAI
Mischief managed with this Harry Potter costume. Ten points for Gryffindor!
Was $17On Sale: $14You Save 18%
See It!

Lola Bunny From 'Space Jam'

Halloween Basketball Jersey 10# Lola Jersey Cosplay Movie Jerseys for 90s Hip Hop Party Costume with Rabbit Party Accessories White M
POUCMOVA
Step up your Halloween game as Lola Bunny from ‘Space Jam.’ You can even make it a couple’s costume with the matching Bugs Bunny set.
$26.00
See It!

Sexy Pirate

Beelittle Halloween Pirate Costume Accessories Durag Long-Tail Headwraps Silky Pirate Cap Pirate Eye Patch Gold Earring Necklace Pirate Role Play Set (Red 2)
Beelittle
Shiver me timbers! Set sail in this cool pirate costume.
$15.00
See It!

Cat Woman

Phaxcoo Cat Ear Headband with Cat Face Mask Glitter Kitty Cat Ears Headband with Black Mask Halloween Cat Costume Accessory
Phaxcoo
This cat woman costume is purr-fect!
$9.00
See It!

Fairy

SOLIEHOO Fairy Wings, Sparkling Sheer Fairy Wings for Adults Women Girls Halloween Dress up with Elf Ears Flower Crown
SOLIEHOO
Finding Neverland! Want to dress as Tinkerbell for Halloween? Pair these wings and fairy crown with a white or green dress!
Was $17On Sale: $14You Save 18%
See It!

Hippie

Tatuo 3 Pieces Hippie Costume Party Accessories Set includes Peace Sign Bead Necklace, Flower Crown Headband, Hippie Sunglasses for Adults Kids
Tatuo
Groovy, baby! Whip out your favorite bell bottoms for this hippie costume.
$9.00
See It!

Mouse

Mouse Costume Accessory Set- Mouse Ears Headband Tail Nose and Bow Tie, Rat Costume Accessories Set…
Tequise
‘I’m a mouse, duh!’ Channel Karen from ‘Mean Girls’ in this cute costume.
$20.00
See It!

Alien

Alien Costume Accessories Antenna Headband Rainbow Lens Sunglasses Silver Holographic Glitter Halloween Cosplay Party Supply
Blithween
This alien costume is out of this world!
$13.00
See It!

Greek Goddess

Rivertree Gold Greek Goddess Costume Accessories Set Laurel Leaf Headpiece, Upper Arm Cuff Bangle Bracelet, Earrings Roman Toga Costume Party Halloween For Women
Rivertree
This is our Roman Empire.
$15.00
See It!

Pilot

Beelittle Airline Pilot Captain Costume Kit Pilot Dress up Accessory Set with Aviator Sunglasses
Beelittle
The sky’s the limit with this pilot costume!
Was $25On Sale: $17You Save 32%
See It!

Cowgirl

D-Fokes White Cowgirl Hat with Pink Heart Glasses and Earrings - Cowboy Hat with Sequin Stars, Princess Hat Halloween Cosplay Props, Vintage Cowgirl Costume Accessory Party Hat, Fits Most Girls Women
D-Fokes
Yee-haw! Go as Cowgirl Barbie like Margot Robbie in the ‘Barbie’ movie.
$26.00
See It!

Ghost

WISPARK Halloween Headband for Girls Costume Party Accessories Pumpkin Spider Web Ghost Bat Witch Hat Natural Feather Hair Hoop Head Bopper (Ghost)
WISPARK
While we don’t condone ghosting with dating, we absolutely approve of ghosting with dressing up!
Was $14On Sale: $12You Save 14%
See It!

Angel

HAPPY PLACE PRODUCTS Angel Wings Costume for Women with Adjustable Straps to Fit Most Sizes | Photo shoot prop, Halloween Costume, Comic-Con
HAPPY PLACE PRODUCTS
Release your inner angel with this halo and wings! Now you’ll be on the nice list for the holidays.
$26.00
See It!

White Rabbit

Yewong Easter White Rabbit Costume -Bunny Rabbit Dress Up Accessory Kit Include Plush Bunny Ears Headband Pocket Watch Tail Bowtie Gloves for Halloween Easter Party Costume
Yewong
So many different rabbit hole you could go down with this costume — Elle Woods from ‘Legally Blonde,’ the Mad Hatter from ‘Alice in Wonderland’ or the Easter Bunny!
$20.00
See It!

Cruella de Vil

6 Pieces Black and White Wigs Cosplay Costume Set Halloween 1920s Party Wig Plastic Holder Pearl Beads Long Gloves 1920s Accessories Costume for Women Halloween Christmas Party (Classic Style)
BBTO
Play villain for the day in this black-and-white Cruella de Vil costume.
Was $18On Sale: $17You Save 6%
See It!

Pink Lady

Hicarer 5 Pcs 1950's Women Halloween Costume 50s Poodle Skirt Accessories Outfit Scarf Eyeglasses Bandana Tie Headband Earrings (Hot Pink,Medium)
Hicarer
Grease is the word! Turn these Pink Ladies accessories into a group costume with your girls.
$26.00
See It!

Witch

LiRainhan Halloween Witch Hats for Women - Girls Pointed Witch Hat with LED Flower Spiders Witches Hat for Costume Party Cosplay Decorations(Orange)
LiRainhan
Don’t be a basic witch! This orange witch’s hat features LED lights, lace and spider decor.
$16.00
See It!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

