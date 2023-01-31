17 Best Slimming and Shaping Winter Pants to Finish the Season

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As we round out the final few months of winter, the weather is obviously the key factor in how we dress. One day, it may feel like early spring — and in mere hours, it’s back to the gusty wind chills which seem relentless.

These unreliable conditions mean we can’t fully pack away our cold-weather wardrobes, but we can swap out certain styles for slightly lighter options to keep Us warm — specifically when it comes to pants. Say goodbye to bulky winter pants, and hello to these sleek and slimming styles that will boost confidence and body temperature for the rest of the brisk winter months!

Dressy Pants

1. Expert tailoring is always the key to a flattering fit, and these Italian wool trousers from BOSS do it oh-so-well — $248 at Nordstrom!

2. Great deals on versatile designer pieces, like these beautiful slim pants from rag & bone, are always a treat — originally $350, now $210 at Nordstrom!

3. Shoppers swear these Rafaella curvy-cut pants are the absolute best is you have wider hips — starting at $30 on Amazon!

4. Virtually any body type can rock these palazzo trousers from Tronjori to cinch in and accentuate the waistline — $33 at Amazon!

5. Nearly 29,000 shoppers say these GRACE KARIN pants are the ideal option to wear from work to weekend — starting at $33 on Amazon!

6. You’ll feel like you’re rocking yoga pants while wearing these Willit slacks, but the details make them look office-appropriate — $38 at Amazon!

7. When you want an easy pant to feel put together, this Rekucci tummy-control pair is the way to go — $50 at Amazon!

Casual Pants

8. We adore donning oversized sweats, but if you want a truly slimming vibe, these Zella joggers are a much better choice — $69 at Nordstrom!

9. Materials matter when it comes to how flattering a pair of pants is, and the scuba used to fashion these Good American bottoms looks major — $99 at Nordstrom!

10. Shoppers say the mesh stitched on the interior of these yoga-style pants from Bally Total Fitness makes them seriously slimming — starting at $28 on Amazon!

11. The level of smoothing compression throughout these ODODOS bootleg yoga pants is ultra-flattering — they’re sleek enough to wear out with the right styling — $25 at Amazon!

12. Faux leather may not be the most casual material, but when you want to wear pants that feel more elevated than joggers, this pair from V VOCNI is an excellent option — $38 at Amazon!

Denim

13. These jeans from NYDJ are a cross between a skinny and slim-cut style, so they hug your curves in all of the right spots — $99 at Nordstrom!

14. The tummy control built into these Wit & Wisdom jeans is sophisticated, and we love the addition of the raw edge hem — $78 at Nordstrom!

15. High-waisted jeans often have the best body-shaping properties, and these 1822 Denim bootcut pants are truly top-tier — $45 at Nordstrom!

16. If jeggings are your preferred denim style, check out this pair from Democracy which is particularly popular with shoppers — starting at $50 on Amazon!

17. Jeans with a tapered leg, like this pair from Gloria Vanderbilt, create a sleek appearance if you have curvier hips and thighs — starting at $18 on Amazon!

