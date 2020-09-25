The 17 Softest Sherpa Tops for Fall — Under $35

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

What’s a more appropriate material for the fall and winter than sherpa? It’s arguably the fuzziest and coziest fabric around, and we especially love it in sweater form!

With that in mind, we rounded up our 17 favorite sherpa sweaters and pullovers that you can wear for a variety of occasions. We vetted these sweaters on a number of different fronts — but price was at the top of the list! All of them are currently available for under $35, so check them out and get to shopping!

1. Best for Transitional Temperatures

The dynamic collar on this pullover makes it a standout option! It’s the ideal lightweight top to throw on when it’s brisk out.

Get the KIRUNDO 2020 Women’s Winter Lapel Sweatshirt for prices starting at $28, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

2. Best for Plus-Size Shoppers

This line of fuzzy hoodies is size-inclusive, and we’re obsessed!

Get the Amazon Essentials Women’s Plus Size Sherpa-Lined Full-Zip Hoodie for prices starting at $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

3. Best Fall Fashion Pullover

What pattern fits in more with the feeling of fall than checkered print?

Get the ZESICA Women’s Plaid Long Sleeve Zipper Sherpa Fleece Sweatshirt for prices starting at $36, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

4. Best for Running Errands

You want to feel as comfy as possible when you’re out and about, and this sweater will get the job done.

Get the MEROKEETY Women’s Long Sleeve Contrast Color Zipper Sherpa for prices starting at $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

5. Best Hoodie

Your basic hoodie just got elevated with this fuzzy and fabulous material!

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Long Sleeve Fuzzy Sherpa Fleece Sweatshirt for prices starting at $27, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

6. Best Leopard-Print Pick

Leopard print is so in right now. How adorable is this sweatshirt? Adding to cart ASAP!

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Long Sleeve Fuzzy Sherpa Fleece Sweatshirt for $27, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

7. Best Color-Blocked Option

The two different colors on this sweatshirt truly make it pop.

Get the TEMOFON Women’s Long Sleeve Zipper Sherpa Sweatshirt for prices starting at $10, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

8. Best for Neutral Outfits

The light brown hue of this sweater will go with literally everything in your closet.

Get the Ecrocoo Women’s Crewneck Long Sleeve Fuzzy Solid Sweatshirt for prices starting at $7, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

9. Best for Cozy Sundays

We love the muted pink shade of this sweater — it’s made for a relaxing afternoon around the house.

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Casual Long Sleeve Round Neck Solid Color Sherpa Pullover for $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

10. Best Cropped Sweatshirt

Wear this sherpa jacket with high-waisted jeans for the ultimate cool girl vibe!

Get the ZAFUL Women’s Faux Fur Fuzzy Coat for prices starting at $27, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

11. Best for Cold Days

The hood on this sherpa sweater will provide you with plenty of extra warmth.

Get the BLENCOT Women’s Oversized Warm Double Fuzzy Hoodie for prices starting at $7, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

12. Best for Trendy Outfits

Casual, comfy and pink! This is a sweatshirt that’s made for Instagram.

Get the Yanekop Women’s Sherpa Pullover Fuzzy Fleece Sweatshirt for $27, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

13. Best for Wearing With Jeans

The tiny touches of gingham print are the perfect complement to a pair of jeans.

Get the Soulomelody Women’s Sherpa Pullover Sweatshirt for prices starting at $10, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

14. Best for Winter

Does it get any fuzzier than this sweater? We can already smell the hot cocoa and s’mores!

Get the PAAZA Women’s Long Sleeve Fuzzy Frosty Pile Tipped Quarter-Zip Sherpa Fleece Sweatshirt for $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

15. Best for Working Out

If you’re going out for a run in the fall, a pullover like this will keep your body temperature comfortable.

Get the KIRUNDO 2020 Women’s Stand-up Collar Sweatshirt for $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

16. Best for Wearing With Leggings

This sporty pullover will pair effortlessly with your favorite leggings.

Get the Aleumdr Women’s Casual Long Sleeve 1/4 Zipper Color Block Sweatshirt for prices starting at $6, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

17. Best for Coffee Runs

Throwing on this sherpa sweater is a breeze when you’re heading out for a quick errand.

Get the Caitefaso Women’s Long Sleeve Hoodie Fuzzy Fleece Sweatshirt for prices starting at $13, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!