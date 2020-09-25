Cozy Style

The 17 Softest Sherpa Tops for Fall — Under $35

What’s a more appropriate material for the fall and winter than sherpa? It’s arguably the fuzziest and coziest fabric around, and we especially love it in sweater form!

With that in mind, we rounded up our 17 favorite sherpa sweaters and pullovers that you can wear for a variety of occasions. We vetted these sweaters on a number of different fronts — but price was at the top of the list! All of them are currently available for under $35, so check them out and get to shopping!

1. Best for Transitional Temperatures

KIRUNDO 2020 Women’s Winter Lapel Sweatshirt
KIRUNDO 2020 Women’s Winter Lapel Sweatshirt Amazon

The dynamic collar on this pullover makes it a standout option! It’s the ideal lightweight top to throw on when it’s brisk out.

See it!

Get the KIRUNDO 2020 Women’s Winter Lapel Sweatshirt for prices starting at $28, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

2. Best for Plus-Size Shoppers

Amazon Essentials Women's Plus Size Sherpa-Lined Full-Zip Hoodie
Amazon Essentials Women’s Plus Size Sherpa-Lined Full-Zip Hoodie Amazon

This line of fuzzy hoodies is size-inclusive, and we’re obsessed!

See it!

Get the Amazon Essentials Women’s Plus Size Sherpa-Lined Full-Zip Hoodie for prices starting at $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

3. Best Fall Fashion Pullover

ZESICA Women's Plaid Long Sleeve Zipper Sherpa Fleece Sweatshirt
ZESICA Women’s Plaid Long Sleeve Zipper Sherpa Fleece Sweatshirt Amazon

What pattern fits in more with the feeling of fall than checkered print?

See it!

Get the ZESICA Women’s Plaid Long Sleeve Zipper Sherpa Fleece Sweatshirt for prices starting at $36, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

4. Best for Running Errands

MEROKEETY Women's Long Sleeve Contrast Color Zipper Sherpa
MEROKEETY Women’s Long Sleeve Contrast Color Zipper Sherpa Amazon

You want to feel as comfy as possible when you’re out and about, and this sweater will get the job done.

See it!

Get the MEROKEETY Women’s Long Sleeve Contrast Color Zipper Sherpa for prices starting at $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

5. Best Hoodie

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Long Sleeve Fuzzy Sherpa Fleece Sweatshirt
PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Long Sleeve Fuzzy Sherpa Fleece Sweatshirt Amazon

Your basic hoodie just got elevated with this fuzzy and fabulous material!

See it!

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Long Sleeve Fuzzy Sherpa Fleece Sweatshirt for prices starting at $27, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

6. Best Leopard-Print Pick

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Long Sleeve Fuzzy Sherpa Fleece Sweatshirt
PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Long Sleeve Fuzzy Sherpa Fleece Sweatshirt Amazon

Leopard print is so in right now. How adorable is this sweatshirt? Adding to cart ASAP!

See it!

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Long Sleeve Fuzzy Sherpa Fleece Sweatshirt for $27, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

7. Best Color-Blocked Option

TEMOFON Women's Long Sleeve Zipper Sherpa Sweatshirt
TEMOFON Women’s Long Sleeve Zipper Sherpa Sweatshirt Amazon

The two different colors on this sweatshirt truly make it pop.

See it!

Get the TEMOFON Women’s Long Sleeve Zipper Sherpa Sweatshirt for prices starting at $10, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

8. Best for Neutral Outfits

Ecrocoo Women's Crewneck Long Sleeve Fuzzy Solid Sweatshirt
Ecrocoo Women’s Crewneck Long Sleeve Fuzzy Solid Sweatshirt Amazon

The light brown hue of this sweater will go with literally everything in your closet.

See it!

Get the Ecrocoo Women’s Crewneck Long Sleeve Fuzzy Solid Sweatshirt for prices starting at $7, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

9. Best for Cozy Sundays

PRETTYGARDEN Women's Casual Long Sleeve Round Neck Solid Color Sherpa Pullover
PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Casual Long Sleeve Round Neck Solid Color Sherpa Pullover Amazon

We love the muted pink shade of this sweater — it’s made for a relaxing afternoon around the house.

See it!

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Casual Long Sleeve Round Neck Solid Color Sherpa Pullover for $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

10. Best Cropped Sweatshirt

ZAFUL Women's Faux Fur Fuzzy Coat
ZAFUL Women’s Faux Fur Fuzzy Coat Amazon

Wear this sherpa jacket with high-waisted jeans for the ultimate cool girl vibe!

See it!

Get the ZAFUL Women’s Faux Fur Fuzzy Coat for prices starting at $27, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

11. Best for Cold Days

BLENCOT Women's Oversized Warm Double Fuzzy Hoodie
BLENCOT Women’s Oversized Warm Double Fuzzy Hoodie Amazon

The hood on this sherpa sweater will provide you with plenty of extra warmth.

See it!

Get the BLENCOT Women’s Oversized Warm Double Fuzzy Hoodie for prices starting at $7, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

12. Best for Trendy Outfits

Yanekop Women's Sherpa Pullover Fuzzy Fleece Sweatshirt
Yanekop Women’s Sherpa Pullover Fuzzy Fleece Sweatshirt Amazon

Casual, comfy and pink! This is a sweatshirt that’s made for Instagram.

See it!

Get the Yanekop Women’s Sherpa Pullover Fuzzy Fleece Sweatshirt for $27, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

13. Best for Wearing With Jeans

Soulomelody Women's Sherpa Pullover Sweatshirt
Soulomelody Women’s Sherpa Pullover Sweatshirt Amazon

The tiny touches of gingham print are the perfect complement to a pair of jeans.

See it!

Get the Soulomelody Women’s Sherpa Pullover Sweatshirt for prices starting at $10, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

14. Best for Winter

PAAZA Women's Long Sleeve Fuzzy Frosty Pile Tipped Quarter-Zip Sherpa Fleece Sweatshirt
PAAZA Women’s Long Sleeve Fuzzy Frosty Pile Tipped Quarter-Zip Sherpa Fleece Sweatshirt Amazon

Does it get any fuzzier than this sweater? We can already smell the hot cocoa and s’mores!

See it!

Get the PAAZA Women’s Long Sleeve Fuzzy Frosty Pile Tipped Quarter-Zip Sherpa Fleece Sweatshirt for $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

15. Best for Working Out

KIRUNDO 2020 Women’s Stand-up Collar Sweatshirt
KIRUNDO 2020 Women’s Stand-up Collar Sweatshirt Amazon

If you’re going out for a run in the fall, a pullover like this will keep your body temperature comfortable.

See it!

Get the KIRUNDO 2020 Women’s Stand-up Collar Sweatshirt for $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

16. Best for Wearing With Leggings

Aleumdr Women's Casual Long Sleeve 1-4 Zipper Color Block Sweatshirt
Aleumdr Women’s Casual Long Sleeve 1/4 Zipper Color Block SweatshirtT Amazon

This sporty pullover will pair effortlessly with your favorite leggings.

See it!

Get the Aleumdr Women’s Casual Long Sleeve 1/4 Zipper Color Block Sweatshirt for prices starting at $6, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

17. Best for Coffee Runs

Caitefaso Women's Long Sleeve Hoodie Fuzzy Fleece Sweatshirt
Caitefaso Women’s Long Sleeve Hoodie Fuzzy Fleece Sweatshirt Amazon

Throwing on this sherpa sweater is a breeze when you’re heading out for a quick errand.

See it!

Get the Caitefaso Women’s Long Sleeve Hoodie Fuzzy Fleece Sweatshirt for prices starting at $13, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

