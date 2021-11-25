17 Black Friday Holiday Scores We Found at Target and More

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

After Thanksgiving, the holiday season is officially in full swing! That mean’s it’s now finally acceptable to blast “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and binge all of our favorite festive films — not that we needed an excuse.

Our first order of business is to get our homes fully decked out to celebrate, and we’ve selected a variety of must-haves from Target and more of your favorite retailers. This is a great time to shop because the Black Friday deals are incredible, so scoop up these goods before the stock runs out!

Article updated on November 25, 2021 at 12:03 p.m.

Please note all deals, product information and pricing is valid at the time of update but is subject to change.

Target

This Complete Gift Wrap Set

Everything you need to wrap your holiday gifts is included in this set!

Get the Wondershop Gift Wrap Pack Red & Gold for just $10 at Target!

This Slim Christmas Tree

This sleek Christmas tree is the perfect size to fit into smaller spaces.

Get the Wondershop 7.5ft Pre-lit Artificial Christmas Tree (originally $225) on sale for just $156 at Target!

This Reversible Sheet Set

You can switch between the two sides of this bedding set for different looks!

Get the Great Bay Home Reversible Christmas Stripes 3-Piece Quilt Set (originally $50) on sale for just $35 at Target!

This Adorable Doormat

Even if you’re not the most festive person, this doormat is an easy way to celebrate the season!

Get the Farmhouse Living Snowman Baby It’s Cold Outside Doormat (originally $34) on sale for just $27 at Target!

This Pre-Lit Garland

Garlands like this one can turn your home into a full-fledged winter wonderland!

Get the Northlight 9′ x 12 Pre-Lit Buffalo Fir Artificial Christmas Garland (originally $75) on sale for just $65 at Target!

This Cozy Blanket

Throw this blanket over your couch or bedspread to add some festive flair!

Get the Kate Aurora Ultra Plush Merry Christmas Plaid Fleece Throw Blanket (originally $36) on sale for just $22 at Target!

This Light-Up Throw Pillow

We seriously can’t resist this adorable snowman pillow!

Get the Lakeside Holiday Snowman Print Lighted Accent Pillow (originally $18) on sale for just $11 at Target!

Walmart

This Classic Candle Set

This set includes three classic holiday scents that will make your home feel warm and inviting!

Get the Yankee Candle Small Jar Holiday Gift Set (originally $30) on sale for just $20 at Walmart!

This Pine Cone Accented Garland

We adore the pinecone details added to this garland — they give it a more natural touch!

Get the Yankee Candle Small Jar Holiday Gift Set (originally $95) on sale for just $72 at Walmart!

These Comfy PJs

It doesn’t get more festive than holiday jammies — we’re rocking these on repeat all season long!

Get the Muk Luks Long Sleeve Top and Pants Pajama Set (originally $20) on sale for just $16 at Walmart!

This Mini Christmas Tree

Add this as a festive centerpiece for the dinner table, or light it up on the mantle next to your stockings!

Get the Maraso Home Tabletop Artificial Small Christmas Tree (originally $36) on sale for just $18 at Walmart!

Amazon

This Fun Holiday Dress

Ugly sweater holiday parties don’t have to be ugly when you’re wearing this cute dress!

Get the Tipsy Elves Women’s Christmas Sweater Dress (originally $65) on sale for just $40 at Amazon!

These Flannel Sheets

For a more subtle holiday touch, this plaid sheet set is absolutely dreamy.

Get the Comfort Spaces Cotton Flannel Sheets (originally $47) on sale for just $34 at Amazon!

This Seriously Authentic Tree

You will be able to fool anyone into thinking this tree is actually the real deal!

Get the National Tree Company Pre-Lit ‘Feel Real’ Christmas Tree (originally $750) on sale for just $358 on Amazon!

This Rustic Advent Calendar

Countdown the days to Christmas in such a fun way with this calendar!

Get the Creative Co-Op Wood Village Advent Calendar (originally $103) on sale for just $66 at Amazon!

This Ornament Garland

An ornament garland is a more unique decoration that you can hang up anywhere you want!

Get the Creative Co-Op 72 Embossed Mercury Glass Ornament Garland (originally $33) on sale for just $28 at Amazon!

This Sherpa Blanket

Watch all of your favorite holiday movies wrapped up in this plush blanket!

Get the Eddie Bauer Home Plush Sherpa Fleece Throw (originally $30) on sale for just $22 at Amazon!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!