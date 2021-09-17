17 Elevated Cardigans That Add Style to Any Outfit — Starting at $17

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When the fall season starts, we don’t have to wear our leather jackets and heavier outerwear just yet. All we really need is a cardigan to keep Us feeling warm and cozy! While a jacket is often the focal point of an excellent outfit, a cardigan can accomplish the same thing — you just need to find the right one.

We’ve rounded up a variety of cardigans that can amplify any #OOTD, no matter how simple your ensemble is! We’re talking knits that are lighter for warm days, and others that are heavier for chilly nights. Keep scrolling to check out these picks — it’s an easy way to add instant style points to your autumn aesthetic!

17 Adorable and Stylish Cardigans to Add to Your Fall Looks

Cropped Cardigans

1. Our Absolute Favorite: The preppy ’90s look is going to be major this season, and if you want to get into the trend, this argyle cardi from ZAFUL is a great place to start!

2. We Also Love: To say that we’re obsessed with waffle knits is an understatement, so we had to throw in this cardigan from SweatyRocks!

3. Best “Grandma” Style Cardigan: The cute embroidery on this English Factory cardigan gives it a vintage feel!

4. We Also Love: This Belle Poque cardigan also features different types of embroidery that we adore!

5. We Also Love: The dreamy tie-dye style of this fuzzy KENDALL + KYLIE cardigan is totally swoon-worthy!

6. Best Bright Cardigan: We couldn’t help but smile when we spotted this floral print cardi from VLOJELRY!

Fitted Cardigans

7. Our Absolute Favorite: This ribbed cardigan from Amazon Essentials is made from a high-quality knit that feels like it could cost a lot more than its $33 price tag!

8. We Also Love: The style of knit on this Linsery cardigan is unique and fun, and as a bonus, it comes with a matching cami. Wear them as a set!

9. We Also Love: When we saw the sleeves on this cardigan from The Drop, we were immediately sold — they’re unlike anything we’ve found to date!

10. Best Feminine Cardigan: Layer this ruffle sweater from Allegra K over any outfit to add some romantic vibes to your look!

11. We Also Love: You can wear this ribbed Open Edit cardigan as a light layer or a sleek top!

Loose and Oversized Cardigans

12. Our Absolute Favorite: The “shirt jacket” look is one of our favorite fall trends, and you can score it in cardigan form with this SUPRELOOK knit!

13. We Also Love: If you’re looking for a casual open-front sweater, this one from Dokotoo is a solid choice!

14. Best Ultra-Cozy Cardigan: Sweaters that have a fuzzy texture like this SheIn cardigan are a dream to wear!

15. We Also Love: This BLANKNYC open front cardigan has a chunkier knit texture that’s fabulous for chillier days.

16. We Also Love: This oversized BP. cardigan has a “varsity” look that’s absolutely ideal for the fall!

17. We Also Love: Thousands of shoppers adore the chic yet slouchy style of this Imily Bela open-front cardigan!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!