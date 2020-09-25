Bring On the Bodycon! This Ruched Dress Is Universally Flattering

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Are there some styles out there you just perpetually avoid? Maybe tall, skinny heels, low-cut tops or cargo pants? Another big one for a lot of people is the bodycon dress. But here’s the true question. Are you avoiding it because you don’t like the style at all, or are you avoiding it because you don’t think you’ll look good in it?

Unfortunately, for most people, the answer is the latter. It’s so fitted and unforgiving! And yet it looks so good on other people. But still, you know it will just kill your confidence if you try one on, right? Well, that depends, Are you trying on a badly designed bodycon dress, or are you trying on this universally flattering one from Amazon?

Get the GRECERELLE Long Sleeve Ruched Stretchy Bodycon Dress starting at just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 25, 2020, but are subject to change.

This is the year you wear a bodycon dress and feel like a million bucks — no shapewear necessary. We’re serious. This dress is made to make it happen. Everything about it is designed to complement your figure so you can collect the compliments you deserve!

This long-sleeve dress is made of a soft, stretchy cotton blend fabric, and while it’s fitted throughout, it’s the ruching detail that makes it stand out from all other bodycons, solidifying it as a can’t-miss wardrobe staple. You’ll see the fabric ruches at one side of the hips, causing the material to gather in narrow folds across the lower stomach, therefore creating a super flattering, forgiving effect where you’d typically fear exposed bloat!

Rounding out the details of this dress are a round neckline and a tulip hem that hits above the knee. These details remain the same on every variation of this dress. So what differs? There are over 20 colors and prints to choose from! You have a handful of awesome solids, a whole bunch of gorgeous florals and so many animal print possibilities, from tiger, to snake, to six different shapes of leopard!

Because of its mini, fitted silhouette, this dress is definitely a winner for nights out with friends or a significant other. That doesn’t mean you can’t dress it down for daytime though. We immediately pictured it with a sherpa-lined denim jacket and lace-up booties. Or how about with a cropped leather jacket, a fedora and low block heels? It would even look amazing with simply a pair of sneakers and a few layered necklaces, a bomber jacket on top if the weather calls for it. Trust Us, once you see how phenomenal you look in this dress, you’re going to try wearing it with everything!

