17 Flattering Floral Tops to Wear This Summer — Under $30

We know that wearing florals in the summertime is a relatively obvious choice, but we can’t deny how much we love the look! If you don’t like rocking solid colors, florals are always a great choice. That’s exactly why we wanted to round up our favorite floral tops for you to shop right now. Still working on getting your warm-weather wardrobe sorted? You’re in luck!

We’ve included different types of crop tops, peplum-style pieces and loose, flowy blouses. Each of them has a super flattering look, so a confidence boost may be in your fashion future! Take a look below and get ready to discover your new go-to gear for the summer season. We’re obsessed with every single option, and you’re bound to find your floral fantasy too!

17 Fabulous & Flattering Floral Tops for Summer

1. We’re absolutely loving the lace trim on this silky floral cami from Sidefeel!

2. The tie-front detail on this GRACE KARIN cami gives it a flattering peplum-style silhouette!

3. This flowy blouse from HOTAPEI is loose and comfortable, but its elevated look makes it perfect for a night on the town!

4. The off-the-shoulder style of this Valphsio blouse is incredible, and we also dig the billowy lantern sleeves!

5. If you adore high-waisted jeans and shorts, this crop top from SweatyRocks will fit in flawlessly with your summer wardrobe!

6. We also love this crop top from Floerns that has gorgeous ruching in the front!

7. This button-down sleeveless top from 28 Palms has a slightly cropped cut, and shoppers are into the tie detail at the hem!

8. Love boho styles? This patchwork floral blouse from Eytino has the vibes that you’re likely looking for!

9. We’re crushing hard on the V-neck look of this loose and flowy cami from Dokotoo!

10. This SweatyRocks top is another great example of a peplum piece, and it’s available in so many funky florals!

11. You can cinch in your waist with this gorgeous wrap top from SheIn, and the fluttery sleeves are also swoon-worthy!

12. The lace trim detail on this BLENCOT blouse is beyond glamorous!

13. The knot detail on this SweatyRocks crop top is a major hit with shoppers!

14. This YOINS blouse has an off-the-shoulder look with tie details — unique, sleek and chic!

15. We can picture styling this Milumia peplum top with a pair of black skinny jeans or even some faux-leather leggings!

16. This luvamia blouse has the ultimate flowy style that’s ideal to wear in the summer heat!

17. The dainty daisies on this SweatyRocks crop top are seriously adorable!

