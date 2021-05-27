Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A dress is the ultimate piece to reach for when you want to feel cute and look polished. But of course, there are many different types of dresses out there, and if you’re hoping to level up your look, an option adorned with lace is an easy upgrade! Whenever we see a dress that has lace incorporated into its design, we immediately fall for the romantic, feminine vibes.

Summer is the perfect season to embrace lace. If your wardrobe is lacking in lace looks, the dresses below are all bound to turn heads. We broke down these frocks into two categories: casual and dressy. But don’t let them deter you! Many of the dresses we have lined up can easily be styled for a variety of occasions — so get to shopping!

17 Lace Dresses That Will Turn Heads This Summer

Casual Lace Dresses

1. This shift dress from Romwe has a super loose fit that’s comfortable, and we love the eyelet lace design. We would wear this for a cute picnic or out to brunch!

2. We adore the stunning crochet lace sleeves on this tunic dress from MakeMeChic — it’s the quintessential summer dress!

3. If you don’t want the lace detail to be too overwhelming, this ECOWISH mini dress has just a touch along the top.

4. For a full-on lace look, this adorable dress from AOOKSMERY has the prettiest lace overlay that covers the entire garment!

5. This Anna-Kaci maxi dress has subtle touches of lace on the cap sleeves and the skirt, and we love the boho-chic vibe!

6. Forever one of our favorite looks, this casual Free People slip dress has a crochet lace top that’s always in style!

7. This Blooming Jelly midi dress has a beautiful lace top, and we love the asymmetrical style of the floral chiffon skirt!

8. Off-the-shoulder styles are always flattering, and the lace overlay on this loose mini dress from OURS makes it that much more special!

Fancy Lace Dresses

9. This midi dress from ASTR The Label is covered in the most stunning lace, and the slip underneath it is shorter so you have a see-through moment toward the bottom of the skirt!

10. We also love the touches of standalone see-through lace on this MEROKEETY cocktail dress!

11. This maxi dress from Bdcoco is flowy and has a gorgeous lace design. It’s dreamy for dinners, weddings, vacations and pretty much any other fun summer outing!

12. Want a truly show-stopping look? This Eleter number is actually a romper with long and flowy lace over the top that makes it look like a maxi!

13. This Ecosunny flowy maxi dress is incredible, and we love how the lace complements its off-the-shoulder design!

14. Another great off-the-shoulder dress that uses lace is this mini dress from PRETTYGARDEN!

15. If you’re looking for a lace dress that’s truly unique, check out this bell-sleeve mini dress from SheIn!

16. This simple, short MSLG A-line dress is a classic lace look that will always make you feel chic!

17. We seriously love this Salimdy midi dress and its amazing mermaid style!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!