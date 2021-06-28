17 Lightweight and Slimming Maxi Skirts to Wear All Summer Long

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s maxi skirt season at the moment, and we’re on the hunt for some new closet additions! While we try to wear our maxis year-round, they’re particularly appropriate for the summer season. They have a unique way of looking eternally stylish and keeping Us cool at the same time!

In our quest for new pieces, we had a few things on the checklist. First of all, comfort is essential. We also wanted to find silhouettes that are slimming and flattering, as well as skirts made from lightweight and breathable materials. If you’re also shopping for show-stopping skirts, you’re in luck, because we’ve covered everything from simple daytime maxis, to boho maxis and even skirts that you can wear for a fancy night out. Keep reading, and happy shopping!

17 Ultra-Slimming Maxi Skirts for Summer

Simple Maxi Skirts

1. We love this maxi skirt from Urban CoCo because it’s basically yoga pants in skirt form. Click to see for yourself!

2. This NASHALYLY maxi skirt has a tiered ruffle design and a chiffon overlay that looks positively dreamy!

3. Another excellent tiered option is this skirt from HAEOF, and it comes in a stellar selection of solid shades!

4. The high-waisted silhouette of this Lock and Love maxi skirt is the perfect match for crop tops or even longer bralettes!

5. We adore the sheer look that this Topdress maxi skirt has, plus its chiffon overlay and shorter slip underneath!

Boho Maxi Skirts

6. All of the maxi skirt options from DREFBUFY come in gorgeous blue shades. Denim fans, rejoice!

7. If you’re looking for a classic boho vibe, this maxi skirt from Milumia is a choice pick!

8. This printed maxi skirt from ForeMode has a gorgeous wrap design that’s absolutely stunning!

9. We love how the tiers on this MEROKEETY maxi skirt create a ruffle effect that flows beautifully. It’s Instagram gold!

10. Wearing this Lannaclothesdesign maxi skirt will make you feel like you’re a boho babe plucked from the ’70s!

11. This ZESICA maxi skirt is another great option if you want the quintessential modern boho look!

Dressy Maxi Skirts

12. We’re obsessed with the high slit on this BTFBM maxi skirt — talk about a winner!

13. You’re going to fall in love with the leopard-print look of this Imysty maxi skirt as quickly as we did!

14. The floral prints on this Chicwish chiffon skirt have an ethereal aesthetic that we’re swooning over!

15. This SheIn maxi skirt has a draped, asymmetrical design that’s so elegant!

16. We also dig the high slit on this SheIn skirt. The adorable tassel trim looks perfect for hot summer nights!

17. The silky slip look of this Soowalaoo skirt is super on trend right now, and the leopard print is classic!

