17 Stylish Summer Rompers — And the Shoes to Wear With Them

Every year we feel like we obsess more and more over rompers. They’re truly an epic fashion mash-up, combining the pretty details of dresses and the convenience and comfort of shorts or jumpsuits. That’s also what makes them so extremely versatile. There are some rompers that look extra fancy, while others keep things casual, while some can do a bit of both. Best of all, they’re usually supremely flattering!

Sometimes, shoes make all the difference with how fancy or casual a romper comes across. Want to check out some rompers and see how we might style them in the footwear department? We’ve picked out 17 we adore below!

Rompers to style with sandals

Your iconic Birkenstock sandals deserve a cute romper to go along with them!

1. It doesn’t get much more summery than this SweatyRocks romper with its midriff cutout and bow!

2. Beach vibes are radiating off this strapless Chang Yun romper!

3. With its flattering surplice neckline and a tassel trim, it’s no wonder this SheIn romper landed straight into our shopping cart!

Rompers to style with heels

These classic, comfy nude Naturalizer pumps will go with any of these rompers!

4. How amazing is this Kormei romper dress? It’s like a short floral romper, but with the long high-low effect of a dress so you can wear it to more formal occasions!

5. This Bonkwa romper looks like a ruffled, wrap-style mini dress, which means it’s figure-loving and cute to boot!

6. For a fun party vibe, we’re all about the multi-colored leopard print on this Verdusa cami romper!

7. We can’t get over how adorable this dotted Angashion romper is. It would look mega-chic with a long-line blazer too!

Rompers to style with sneakers

You’ll never go wrong with a pair of simple white Keds sneakers on your feet!

8. For an everyday outing, whether to the mall or the farmer’s market, slip on this solid, fan-favorite REORIA romper!

9. This buttoned Ivay romper is one of those styles that’s halfway between casual and dressy, but you can easily keep things casual by adding a pair of sneakers to your look!

10. Super hot day? This linen-blend Amazon Essentials romper is an airy and amazing choice for a cool outfit (in more than one way)!

11. This waffle-knit IWOLLENCE romper is definitely comfy enough to sleep in, but you’ll want to wear it out too!

Rompers to style with booties

A pair of ultra-breathable booties like these Marco Republic ankle booties can add some edge to a lightweight summer romper look!

12. The high neckline on this MEROKEETY romper was simply made to be paired with booties. We don’t make the rules!

13. We truly can’t get over the zipper on this soft, cotton-blend Auxo romper!

14. The flowy overlay on this Ophestin romper is gorgeous, as is the cutout in back!

Rompers to style with flats

We would never be without a pair of sleek black flats like these Ollio faux-suede beauties!

15. The tie at the waist of this SheIn romper is uber-flattering and we’re obsessed with the burgundy shade!

16. Puff sleeves, a square neckline and shirring? This Jeanewpole1 romper has all of our favorite trends!

17. The abstract blue and white pattern on this Angashion romper totally reminds Us of a shining and sparkling ocean!

