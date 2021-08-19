17 Under-$30 Long-Sleeve Tops to Get You Excited for Cooler Weather

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s always sad to see the summer go, especially if it’s your favorite season of the year. But there are plenty aspects of autumn to be excited about! Think cooler weather, pumpkin spice lattes and (of course) fall fashion!

Before we know it, we’ll be trading in our tanks and short-sleeve tops for long sleeves. It’s still too warm for chunky knits at the kickoff of fall, so we rounded up a variety of long-sleeve tops that can help you transition in style. Check them out below!

17 Long-Sleeve Tops That We’re Excited to Wear This Fall

Casual Daytime Tops

1. We love the ruched detail that runs down the front of this simple tee from The Drop! The lettuce-edge hem is also a sophisticated touch.

2. We’re beyond excited to cozy up in this long-sleeve top from WIHOLL on weekend days and nights. It’s an essential basic!

3. This skintight Verdusa mock neck top is a must for the fall. It’s so perfect for layering!

4. Pair this long-sleeve henley crop top from BP. with your favorite high-waisted bottoms. Add a jacket and some ankle booties and you have the ultimate casual fall look!

5. Another great henley top is this one from VICHYIE. Just look at the crochet lace details on the sleeves!

6. This ZESICA long-sleeve top has ribbed details and a V-neckline created with buttons that extend down the front. It’s ideal for lounging!

7. Lettuce edges adorn the hem of this mock neck top from BP. It gives the basic a fun flair!

8. Who says you can’t wear bright colors in the fall? We’re totally swooning over the line green shade of this cropped long-sleeve top from Topshop!

Dressy Going-Out Tops

9. Puffy sleeves are such an amazing trend, and the ones on this top from Poiumn are awesome! There are also cute embroidered polka-dot details that shoppers love!

10. Everything about this lantern-sleeve crop top from Romwe is incredible. The silky, shiny material and adjustable ruching are too gorgeous!

11. This floral crop top from Poiumn has an adjustable drawstring on the front. Yes, you can change up the length of the hem to your liking!

12. Wrap-style tops are one of our favorite flattering styles. If you’re also a fan, check out this one from SheIn!

13. Shoppers say they love the corset style of this lantern-sleeve crop top from LYANER. It’s a summertime piece that you can still wear in the fall!

14. We’re seriously obsessed with the color-blocking on this crochet top from Meihuida. It will look so good layered over a bralette!

15. Tie-front tops like this CLOZOZ version are amazing. You can team it with so many different bottoms!

16. This rib knit top from SweatyRocks is just as comfortable as a worn-in tee, but its design is elevated. We’re enamored with the fun bell sleeves!

17. We like the simplicity of this top from Romwe, but the off-the-shoulder detail makes it dressier. Tuck it into high-waisted jeans and throw on your chicest kitten heels for date night!

