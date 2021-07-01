Our 17 Favorite Loose, Lacy Dresses That Are Romantic and Flattering

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Are you feeling the love this summer? It’s hard not to! There’s just something about summer 2021 that has a magic quality, and after the past year and a half, we all deserve to bask in the glow. The best way to reflect the mood through our style is by wearing lace dresses!

Ready to shop for some new lace pieces? We’ve got you covered! Check out our favorite loose, flowy and comfortable frocks below that are sure to look seriously flattering. We fell in love with each and every one of these lace dresses and know you will too. Keep reading for the scoop!

17 Romantic and Flattering Lacy Dresses For Summer

Lacy Mini Dresses

1. This tunic dress from MakeMeChic has flowy, crochet lace sleeves that give it a great boho-chic look!

2. We’re always going to come back to this beachy lace crochet dress from Free People — it’s one of our all-time faves!

3. We adore the dainty and delicate lace overlay on this AOOKSMERY mini dress, and the back is gorgeous!

4. This dress from ZANZEA comes in a few sleek styles, all of which have lace details!

5. If you’re looking for a lace dress that stands out, this Conmoto mini dress is a must-have!

6. Shoppers are obsessed with this tiered ruffle mini dress from ECOWISH — it’s one of Amazon’s absolute bestselling styles!

Lace Midi and Maxi Dresses

7. The classic lace overlay on this ASTR The Label midi dress is timeless and dreamy for spring and summer weddings!

8. You’re getting the best of both worlds with this Eleter number — there’s a romper underneath and a long lace layer on top that makes it look like a maxi dress!

9. This MERMAID’S CLOSET maxi dress is swoon-worthy!

10. Love vintage looks? This off-the-shoulder lace cocktail dress from Homrain is a must-see!

11. This crochet lace maxi dress from LILBETTER is going to make Us all feel like major beach babes!

Our Favorite White Lace Dresses

12. This Milumia white maxi has stunning lace panels all over, and it’s made for a beach photo shoot!

13. We love the geometric lace style on this SheIn mini dress, and the tiny pom-pom trim on the hem takes it to the next level!

14. It doesn’t get more flowy and romantic than this Ecosunny off-the-shoulder maxi dress!

15. This casual Milumia mini dress has crochet lace trim along the hem and sleeves, and it’s positively captivating!

16. This ECOWISH midi dress has a summery vibe, and we love its distinct opaque lace style!

17. This shift dress from Romwe is ideal for any adventurous shopper who doesn’t want to wear what everyone else is rocking!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

