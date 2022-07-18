17 Loose Summer Dresses That Are More Flattering Than Fitted Styles

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A common misconception about loose-fitting dresses is that they’re not as flattering as fitted styles. Yes, this may be true some of the time — but when you find frocks that are loose in the right places, they can be even more captivating! In fact, boxier dresses can look slimming if the design is executed properly — and they’re far more comfortable and easy to wear.

Looser dresses are also key summer garments. Simply throw one on, reach for a trusty pair of sandals and you’re ready to roll! With that in mind, we decided to check out a few of our favorite places to shop to discover new garments that will suit virtually every body type. Whether you need a casual dress for everyday wear or a fresh look for an upcoming party, we have your needs covered in the frock lineup below!

Mini Dresses

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This Free Assembly dress is cut in a flowy swing style that’s both comfortable and elevated — plus, we adore the lower neckline — on sale for just $19 at Walmart!

2. We Also Love: Timeless and classic, this short shirtdress from WAYF will never go out of style — marked down to $49 at Nordstrom!

3. We Can’t Forget: Shoppers are obsessed with the ruffle tiers and exaggerated sleeves on this swing dress from Dokotoo — starting at $19 at Walmart!

4. Versatile Everyday Dress: This sleeveless frock from Como Blu is a basic tank dress, but there’s a ruched detail at the hem which makes it feel more elevated — on sale for $15 at Walmart!

5. Best Ruffle Dress: We’re in love with the ruffles all over this Aoysky dress, and the empire waist is ideal for all body types — starting at $33 on Amazon!

6. Top Casual Pick: If you’re in the market for a dress to wear for summer day dates, this one from YUETAN is our top pick — just $29 on Amazon!

Midi Dresses

7. Our Absolute Favorite: Not only is this surplice dress a major closet staple, it’s available in a wide range of sizes — starting at $20 on Amazon!

8. We Also Love: Though this WAYF dress is more fitted at the waist, it’s cinched in with smocked material that’s seriously comfortable — $79 at Nordstrom!

9. We Can’t Forget: This DYMADE swing midi dress is another example of a flowy dress that has fitted elements to create a beautiful silhouette — starting at just $14 at Walmart!

10. Best Wrap Dress: You’ll feel comfy and confident while wearing this wrap dress from Lulus, and the bright yellow shade is dreamy for the summertime — $48 at Nordstrom!

11. Favorite Simple Style: We love how simple the design of this Grace Karin dress is, because it’s easy to make your own with your favorite accessories — starting at $27 on Amazon!

12. Go-To Sultry Dress: The sweetheart neckline on this Sofia Vergara dress is absolutely stunning, and the romantic vibes make for an elegant date night ensemble — just $36 at Walmart!

Maxi Dresses

13. Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re looking for a seriously unique maxi, this Free People cutout dress is one you should check out — on sale for $101 at Nordstrom!

14. We Also Love: Shoppers say this super loose Treasure & Bond maxi looks great on its own or layered over different tops — on sale for $24 at Nordstrom!

15. We Can’t Forget: This Scoop halter dress is made for any type of fancier summer bash you may have coming up — just $24 at Walmart!

16. Ultimate Comfy Pick: When you’re feeling lazy but want to look chic, reach for this flowy tiered tent dress from The Drop — starting at $57 on Amazon!

17. Favorite Print Maxi: This dress from YESNO comes in a slew of stunning shades and plenty of festive, fun patterns — starting at just $20 on Amazon!

