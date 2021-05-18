17 Mini Dresses That Are Totally Trending This Summer

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We have big plans for the summer — especially in the fashion department. There’s a hopeful feeling in the air, not to mention a buzzing excitement — and we want to step out in the most stylish pieces available.

Our plan is to get dolled up and wear dresses as often as possible, and we’re only picking up the trendiest options that will make Us feel fabulous! Check out our top picks below, and get ready to shop. We covered bodycon silhouettes and looser-fitting frocks, all of which are seriously flattering and comfortable to wear. Swoon!

17 Trendy Mini Dresses to Wear This Summer

Form-Fitting Mini Dresses

1. This just quella bodycon mini dress has a strappy open back that looks amazing — especially with a tan in the summer!

2. We love the slinky look of this satin mini dress from Gmeitoey, and it has ruched sides that you can adjust to fit your frame!

3. This BTFBM bodycon dress also has flattering ruching on the sides, but it’s a little bit more casual and suitable for daytime wear.

4. Another flattering bodycon style is this dress from Verdusa, which is one of our all-time favorites on Amazon!

5. The ruching on the back of this Feeke bodycon dress is made for showing off your curves!

6. Butterflies are a popular motif right now, and we love how this adorable mini dress from Floerns incorporates the print!

7. We love how versatile this short-sleeve bodycon dress from NENONA is — you can wear it from day to night!

Loose, Flowy and Wrap-Style Mini Dresses

8. A major bestseller on Amazon is this Relipop wrap dress, and we’re just as obsessed as thousands of shoppers!

9. This Naggoo wrap dress is seriously adorable, and we love the ruffle trim on the hem!

10. This ZAFUL mini dress is available in too many amazing prints to keep track of — we want them all!

11. An off-the-shoulder dress is always going to look stunning, and this frock from Romwe will make you feel ethereal!

12. Everything about this Yobecho dress is flattering, from the ruffled skirt, to the cinched-in smocked waist and sleek neckline!

13. We’re big fans of boho-style dresses, and this mini from ECOWISH nails the quintessential, free-spirited look!

14. A strapless mini dress like this one from Angashion is a must-have for the summer!

15. This flowy R.Vivimos dress is another example of a boho-chic dress that’s dreamy for the warm-weather months!

16. We can’t stop thinking about the knotted detail on the bust of this ECOWISH mini dress!

17. The chiffon lace sleeves and whimsical design of this Eytino mini dress are beyond glamorous. Buying!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!