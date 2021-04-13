17 Stylish Necklaces That Can Instantly Elevate Any Outfit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

An easy way to spice up any outfit is with the right accessories, and we’ve been obsessed with necklaces that give our looks a more elevated feel! Even if you’re rocking something as simple as a V-neck tee and a pair of jeans, throwing a necklace into the mix will instantly make you look more dressed up.

Of course, there are many types of necklaces on the market — and the piece you pick will depend on the vibe you’re going for. Do you want to make a statement with your necklace, or are you in need of something dainty that adds a touch of sparkle? Check out the roundup of our current favorite necklaces below, and get ready to glisten!

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This Swarovski Rose Gold Pendant

This drop-pendant necklace from Swarovski adds a dazzling touch to any look — even if you’re wearing your go-to athleisure ensemble!

Get the SWAROVSKI Women’s Symbolic Crystal Jewelry Collection Necklace (originally $119) on sale for $101, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

2. We Also Love: Necklaces that are great for layering, like this snake chain from NUZON, are incredibly popular right now — starting at just $11 on Amazon!

3. We Also Love: This necklace trio from Turandoss is available in tons of different combinations that can be worn alone or as a set — just $14 on Amazon!

4. We Also Love: This Stunning Back Drape Necklace

Any backless look that you’re wearing can be amplified by adding this gorgeous necklace!

Get the Lorraine Necklace with free shipping for $68, available from Anthropologie!

5. We Also Love: The chunky tortoiseshell look of this bold necklace can add some retro ’70s flair to your outfit — available for $88 from Anthropologie!

6. We Also Love: Jazz up your look with this amazing crystal choker from Ettika — available for $88 from Revolve!

7. We Also Love: This layered chocker necklace has three different chains in one for a hassle-free look that you can team with practically anything — available for $51 from Revolve!

8. We Also Love: BaubleBar is infamous for making the most impactful (and affordable) jewels that can punch up an outfit, and this sparkly necklace is one of our faves — on sale for $45 at Revolve!

9. We Also Love: This turquoise necklace from Lucky Brand is a sleek way to add some color and flair to whatever you’re wearing — available for $45 on Amazon!

10. We Also Love: The way in which the multi-layered chains on this necklace from Humble Chic cascade looks breathtaking — just $30 on Amazon!

11. We Also Love: This Iconic Pendant Necklace

This necklace from Kendra Scott is incredibly popular, and you can add it to any outfit you’re wearing!

Get the Kendra Scott Elisa Necklace for prices starting at $57, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 12, 2021, but are subject to change.

12. We Also Love: Add a personalized touch to your look by donning this custom nameplate necklace from Yofair — starting at $16 on Amazon!

13. We Also Love: Sometimes all you need to add to an outfit is a simple chain necklace like this one from Aobei Pearl — starting at just $11 on Amazon!

14. We Also Love: We’re obsessed with the boho look and vintage style that this statement coin necklace from LUREME radiates — just $13 on Amazon!

15. We Also Love: The mixed-metal look on this accented charm chain necklace has a funky flair that we adore — on sale for $59 from Coach Outlet!

16. We Also Love: You can layer this large initial pendant from Beaux Bijoux with other necklaces, or wear it on its own to give your outfit a personalized feel — just $60 on Amazon!

17. We Also Love: This layered necklace from 8 Other Reasons includes colorful beaded strands that remind Us of a Caribbean vacation — available for $68 from Revolve!

