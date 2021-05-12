17 Sultry Open-Back Dresses That Are Super Easy to Wear

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The summer is this year’s premiere time to break out all of our favorite open-back dresses, and that’s exactly what we plan to do this season! Backless styles are seriously show-stopping, and there are plenty of frocks on the market at the moment that are repping the look.

Of course, some dresses are more revealing than others, and what you’re comfortable with is entirely your choice. With that in mind, we picked out a slew of styles for you to shop now. Check out our 17 current obsessions below, and prepare to be obsessed!

17 Open-Back Dresses That Will Turn Heads This Summer

1. This dress from just quella is a favorite of shoppers around the country. It has a tight bodycon fit, and the back is strappy and stunning!

2. If you love lace, you’re going to adore its presence throughout this backless SheIn dress. It will frame your figure for a show-stopping look!

3. We love the cute babydoll style of this R.Vivimos hater dress — it’s the ultimate summertime frock!

4. This FANCYINN dress has a more elevated style that’s great for dinners or dressy nights out!

5. Evenings on the town are almost guaranteed to be a good time when you’re feeling yourself in this dress from MakeMeChic!

6. This BerryGo maxi dress has a gorgeous backless design that’s bound to be one of your favorite summer looks!

7. It may not be a piece to wear to dinner with the in-laws, but this crochet dress from Jeasona is one of our favorite swim cover-ups!

8. Another backless maxi dress that we’re loving in this version from Remelon. It comes in so many amazing summer-friendly prints!

9. The cowl-neck look on this MakeMeChic dress is going to collect compliments whenever you wear it!

10. This bodycon dress from WEEPINLEE comes in a sleek snakeskin print that’s available in four different colors — we’re in love!

11. We’re digging the off-the-shoulder vibe of this BEAGIMEG midi dress, which we think is ideal for an elegant summertime wedding!

12. This dress from MAGNETIC has an open back that’s more modest, and the dress also has a subtle side slit that shows off some leg!

13. The straps on this mini dress from ZAFUL wrap around the waist to cinch you in and create an amazing silhouette!

14. This satin SheIn maxi dress will be your go-to frock if you have a fancy affair on the calendar!

15. We’re obsessed with the backless cutout look of this strapless mini dress from BerryGo — too adorable!

16. The criss-cross straps on the back of this SheIn bodycon dress are the main event when it comes to this piece!

17. You can definitely get away with wearing a glamorous backless style during the day thanks to this SheIn maxi dress!

